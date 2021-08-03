checkAd

Global Industry Executive Aster Angagaw Joins PAVmed Subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics’ Board of Directors

PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) (the “Company” or “PAVmed”), a highly differentiated, multi-product, commercial-stage medical technology company, today announced that prominent global industry executive Aster Angagaw has joined the Board of Directors of its majority owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (“Lucid”). Ms. Angagaw will serve on the Company’s Audit and Nominating Committees.

Global industry executive Aster Angagaw joins PAVmed's subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics' Board of Directors

“I am delighted to welcome Aster Angagaw to Lucid’s Board of Directors,” said Lishan Aklog M.D., PAVmed’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer and Lucid’s Executive Chairman. “She brings decades of business experience as a chief executive, global transformation leader, and public company director, with deep longstanding roots in the global healthcare sector. Her experience working with large integrated healthcare delivery networks and knowledge of medical technology supply chain systems will be particularly valuable to our growing commercial activities. With Ms. Angagaw joining recent appointees, Stanley Lapidus and Dr. Jacque Sokolov, Lucid has a world-class board of directors with the diverse skills and experience to provide critical guidance as we seek to execute on our ambitious long-term growth strategy.”

“I have spent my career focused on mission-oriented organizational transformation and strategic operational execution, much of it while navigating the complexities of the healthcare industry,” said Ms. Angagaw. “I am very excited to join this rapidly-growing and innovative medical technology company with a clear vision and mission to save lives through widespread precancer screening using cutting-edge technologies. I look forward to working with Dr. Aklog, Lucid’s strong management team, and my esteemed board colleagues. Together we have a unique opportunity to execute this important mission.”

Ms. Angagaw currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI), a leading healthcare logistics company providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products, from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. She recently served as President of ServiceMaster Brands, the $2.6 billion revenue franchise services division of ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SERV), a leading provider of essential services to residential and commercial customers. Last year, Ms. Angagaw guided the sale of the division to a private equity firm for $1.6 billion. Prior to ServiceMaster, she served in a series of senior executive roles at Sodexo SA (Euronext: SW), a Paris-headquartered multinational diversified services company with 440,000 employees and over $20 billion in revenue. Over 23 years at Sodexo, she had a successful record of accomplishment in operations, strategy and business development, organizational transformation, and customer retention. She rose to become Chief Executive Officer, Healthcare North America, overseeing 6,000 employees providing services as well as facilities and clinical technology management to top-rated hospitals and children’s oncology centers in the US and Canada. Notable prior roles at Sodexo included serving as a member of its Healthcare Global Executive Committee, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Sales and Business Development, responsible for directing business development and creating a unified global sales organization for the global Healthcare segment, and Group Vice President for Global Transformation, where she helped lead a transition from country-specific business units to a unified global model.

