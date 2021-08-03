Endeavor Bank Announces 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

As anticipated, declines in balance sheet totals during the quarter resulted mainly from the forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s total assets equaled almost $464 million, a decline from March 31, 2021 of nearly $48 million, or -9%. Total deposits equaled $269 million at the end of the second quarter, a decline of $9 million or -3% from March 31, 2021, and total loans equaled $364 million, a decline of almost $22 million or -6% during the quarter. The Bank continued to originate PPP loans through the expiration date of the program on June 30, 2021. At the end of the second quarter, total PPP loan balances equaled $157 million, reflecting a decline of $43 million from March 31, 2021. During the same period, non-PPP loan balances increased $21 million to $207 million.

Net income after tax for the second quarter totaled $1.741 million, a material increase from first quarter net income of $294 thousand. Improvement resulted largely from the recognition of higher PPP related income during the quarter, as well as increased earnings from growth in non-PPP loans.