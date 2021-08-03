Turner Venture Group Announces New Payment Processor and BloomiClean.com Sales Integration

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce it has completed all required compliance steps needed to …

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Turner Valley Oil and Gas, Inc. (the "Company") ("Turner") (OTC PINK:TVOG), now doing business as Turner Venture Group, Inc., is pleased to announce it has completed all required compliance steps needed to activate a nationwide merchant services account for our online product marketing website, www.bloomiclean.com . The Company can now accept all major credit and debit cards for payment through our Bloomiclean website.

We appreciate the assistance of Payment Cloud, and their dedicated staff for brokering our service needs, guiding us through the exhaustive process for CBD online sales and securing us a favorable processing contract with Electronic Merchant Services. As sales take place, the proceeds are processed through our gateway, Authorized.net and subsequently the sales proceeds are sent to our Bloomi Labs, LLC bank account.

It should be noted, we previously had an online payment processing agreement with Square, that account was terminated due the cost and legal complexity of selling products containing CBD online to the nationwide market and their limited availability to Company's at our stage. This led to the decision to work with a speciality group that focused on these types of transactions.

The overall effort to satisfy the multitude of compliance issues related to the approval of CBD product sales online through a credit/debit card payment gateway required certification that there were no THC trace elements in our product. Bloomiclean was tested by a certified laboratory via its manufacturing relationship and had no trace elements of THC (the Certificate of Analysis is available on the Company's website.) Additionally, the Company and its management had to pass a background check and credit checks in order to obtain approval. Moving forward the Company will continue to expand its marketing effort to increase sales of Bloomiclean both online and through retail locations.

"We are excited to have our merchant processing account activated and look forward to more orders coming in. Customers can now visit the website and place their order in real-time. Our manufacturer and fulfillment center in St. Louis is ready with inventory to ship orders. We are also reviewing additional CBD products to add to our product mix, now that our website is live and open for business," stated CEO James Smith.