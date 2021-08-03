Lorne Waldman, MBA, LL.B., was a corporate lawyer and senior executive for over 20 years, for NYSE and TSX listed reporting issuers in both the mining and electronics industry. He is a current member of the Law Society of British Columbia and was previously Senior VP of Silvercorp Metals Inc., a TSX and NYSE American listed company. Prior to that, he held senior management positions, including Corporate Secretary and In-house Legal Counsel with a NYSE listed electronics manufacturer. He has extensive experience in a wide range of corporate and securities matters, investor relations, corporate communications and first nations collaboration. He also recently served a director and audit committee member for Nam Tai Property Inc., a NYSE listed company developing real estate in Shenzhen, China and is a director and the Chairman of the Audit Committee of Whitehorse Gold Corp., a TSX Venture Exchange listed company.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CaNickel Mining Ltd. (TSX.V: CML) (“ CaNickel ” or the "Company ") hereby announces the appointments of Mr. Lorne Waldman and Dr. Weiliang Wang as independent Directors of the Company. Dr. Tony Guo resigned as independent Director of the Company.

Dr. Weiliang Wang is a professional geologist with over 20 years' experience in mining project management, geological due diligence, evaluation and valuation, and the provision of Competent Person Reports for global institutions and security exchanges. Dr. Wang holds a PhD from The University of Hong Kong, a Master's degree from Peking University and a B.Sc. degree from China University of Geosciences.

Mr. Wenfeng Liu, the Chairman of CaNickel Mining commented, “Firstly I want to thank Dr. Tony Guo for his service to the Company and we wish him the best in his future endeavors. We are delighted to welcome Mr. Waldman and Dr. Wang to our Board given their significant practical experience in the mining industry in corporate communications, first nations engagement, geology exploration and project management”.

ABOUT CANICKEL

CaNickel Mining Limited is a Canadian junior mining company that owns the Bucko Lake Nickel Mine, currently on care and maintenance, near Wabowden, Manitoba. The Company also holds nickel, copper and Platinum Group Mineral (PGM) projects in the Thompson Nickel Belt.

