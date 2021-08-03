checkAd

Old Dominion Freight Line Meets Growing Demand in Six Markets with New, Expanded Service Centers

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (Nasdaq: ODFL) has continued to grow its service center network with six new and expanded facilities since February 2021. The Company introduced new service centers in Benicia, Calif., Phoenixville, Pa., and Kenosha, Wis., bringing its total count to 248 service centers, and relocated and/or expanded three more facilities in Colorado Springs, Colo., Milford, Conn. and Warren, Ohio. In the past 10 years, the Company has spent $1.7 billion in expanding its service center network equating to a 50 percent increase in door count during that period.

Old Dominion opened the 20-door Benicia facility to expand coverage in-between its San Francisco and Sacramento service centers. The new facility will allow Old Dominion to better service its wine country customers in Napa, Sonoma, and the surrounding area, eliminating three major daily bridge crossings for trucks coming from the San Francisco area.

The 55-door Phoenixville facility opened in response to rapidly growing freight volume across Pennsylvania. The service center covers an area between its Philadelphia facility and other Old Dominion service centers in the middle of the state, simplifying a region that was previously serviced out of four different centers across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. Its 40-mile service area is expected to grow, and its prime location between major Pennsylvania Routes 76, 422, and 100 – as well as its extra land with space for 30 more doors – positions it well to tackle increasing customer demand.

Old Dominion opened the 103-door Kenosha facility as southeastern Wisconsin – Kenosha and Racine counties in particular – saw major business growth. The Company once serviced the area out of its Milwaukee service center but needed a facility closer to its growing number of distribution, manufacturing, packing, and pharmaceutical customers. The service center’s location is just two miles from I-94, and its available space for an additional 51 doors will allow it to grow alongside the burgeoning business community.

Benicia, Phoenixville, and Kenosha are not Old Dominion’s only capacity additions in fast-growing regions. The three other relocated and/or expanded service centers include:

  • Colorado Springs, Colo. – Old Dominion’s third Colorado service center covers the mountainous region south of Denver. The facility’s proximity to I-25 allows drivers quick and easy access to the area’s numerous manufacturers. The location is primed for growth with plenty of room to expand – up to 22 additional doors. Four new employees joined the Old Dominion family when the 11-acre facility opened.
  • Milford, Conn., – The Milford facility allows Old Dominion to offer superior service to customers along coastal Connecticut, covering additional areas including New Haven, Bridgeport, Norwalk, and Greenwich. The service center, near I-95, has 49 doors across more than six acres of land.
  • Warren, Ohio – The newly expanded Warren, Ohio facility – increased from two acres to 15 acres, with an additional nine employees – allows it to grow its Youngstown/eastern Ohio customer base and add service for western Pennsylvania shippers. The 60-door facility has room for an additional 24 doors in the future, and its location near the Ohio Turnpike and SR 76 allows for convenient access to customers’ locations.

Each service center is constructed or renovated to provide best-in-class facilities to improve operations. Old Dominion’s recent investments to add doors, upgrade its fleet and service center vehicles, and hire additional drivers will allow the Company to manage ongoing capacity challenges as the economy rebounds post COVID-19.

