Rockwell Automation Announces Notes Offering

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK) today announced that it is offering three series of its notes, subject to market and other conditions.

Rockwell Automation intends to use the net proceeds it receives from this offering to partially fund the purchase price in its anticipated acquisition of Plex Systems.

BofA Securities, Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Loop Capital Markets, LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.