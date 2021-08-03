checkAd

Future Market Insights (FMI) presents in-depth analysis of defoamers market. It identifies hidden opportunities across segments in terms of product, medium of dispersion, and application and forecasts the sales of polymer-type defoamers to remain high through 2031, followed by aqueous defoamers.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for resources for clean water in various end-use industries such as textile, construction, pulp and paper, and others is bolstering defoamers market growth. As per a recent market analysis by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the defoamers market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021.

Cost-effectiveness and reusability of defoamers are chief factors driving applications across diverse industries. Driven by these trends, the market valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031, expanding at a steady 4% CAGR.

Sales prospects were however dampened by the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. However, with resumptions in operations of various end-use industries, recovery of the defoamers sales is on cards, with the market expanding at 3.4% CAGR in terms of volume.

Besides this, application in paints and coatings, water and wastewater treatment, and the cosmetics industries is anticipated to propel sales in the coming years. Research and development activities aimed at product advancements will further encourage applications of defoamers.

As environmental concerns are on a rise, several government bodies have issues stringent rules to prevent water contamination in natural resources. To adhere to such stringent regulations, manufactures are focusing on product development to improve sales.

FMI's regional analysis projects high growth trends in the defoamers market in the U.S. Growth can be attributed to the increasing consumption of defoamers in the pulp and paper industries, which will account for maximum sales in the country.  

"Increasing applications of defoamers in various end-use industries such as chemical, cosmetic, paper, and pulp will continue augmenting the market growth. Keeping stringent environment conservations in mind, product innovations will gain high significance among key players in the market," says the FMI analyst.

