Bank of America Awards $1 Million Grant to Support Parkland’s New RedBird Health Center

The Bank of America Charitable Foundation has awarded a $1 million grant to support construction of Parkland Health & Hospital System’s new RedBird Health Center, Parkland Foundation and Bank of America announced today. The new health center will provide residents in southern Dallas County access to a variety of preventive vital health services close to home when it opens in September 2021.

“Guided by Bank of America’s commitment to helping our communities move forward, we deeply appreciate the opportunity to partner with Parkland and the RedBird Health Center,” said Jennifer Chandler, Bank of America Dallas President. “We understand the persisting challenges many areas of our city face in accessing quality healthcare, including southern Dallas County, and we are honored to play a part in this project and support Parkland’s mission to serve the most vulnerable in our community.”

As the population grows in Dallas County, there has been a disproportionate growth in the number of vulnerable populations and, in turn, an increase in the need for affordable, accessible health services. Parkland’s most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) found that disparities in access to medical care are contributing to a nearly 25-year gap between ZIP codes with the highest and lowest life expectancies.

The CHNA further indicates there is also a geographic divide, with our neighbors in southern Dallas County being underserved by existing healthcare services needed to get healthy and stay healthy. A high percentage of patients from these ZIP codes come to Parkland’s emergency department for basic primary care, need specialized care to manage their diabetes and associated complications, and require life-saving cancer treatment at later stages because they did not have access to screenings and early intervention to treat the disease.

“Today in Dallas County your ZIP code is a better predictor of health than your genetic code,” said Christina Mintner, senior vice president of population health at Parkland. “We believe that where you live should not define how long and how well you live. That’s why we’re building the new RedBird Health Center in the heart of southern Dallas County, to fight the inequities in healthcare.”

Located at U.S. Route 67 and Interstate 20 in the award-winning Reimagine RedBird development, the new 40,000 square-foot health center will provide care close to home with services including adult and geriatric primary care, specialty care for women, behavioral health, breast cancer screenings, a pharmacy, social work, physical medicine and rehabilitation, and other services targeted to the specific health needs of the residents in the Red Bird area.

