Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Gray, William

Position: Senior management

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210802073318_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-30

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 18 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(5): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(7): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(8): Volume: 88 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(11): Volume: 124 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(12): Volume: 12 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(13): Volume: 140 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(14): Volume: 72 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(15): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(16): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(18): Volume: 86 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(19): Volume: 14 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(20): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(21): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(22): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(23): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(26): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(27): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(28): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(29): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(30): Volume: 25 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(31): Volume: 75 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(32): Volume: 75 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(33): Volume: 13 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(34): Volume: 3 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(36): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(37): Volume: 42 Unit price: 27.04 EUR

(38): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR

(39): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR

(40): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.02 EUR

(41): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR

(42): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR

(43): Volume: 71 Unit price: 27.02 EUR

(44): Volume: 23 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

(45): Volume: 52 Unit price: 27.00 EUR