Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions Bill Gray

Uponor Corporation Managers’ transactions      3.8.2021         17:00 EET

Uponor Corporation - Manager's transactions: Bill Gray

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Gray, William
Position: Senior management
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210802073318_3
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-07-30
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 18 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(2): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(3): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(4): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(5): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(6): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(7): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(8): Volume: 88 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(9): Volume: 8 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(10): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(11): Volume: 124 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(12): Volume: 12 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(13): Volume: 140 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(14): Volume: 72 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(15): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(16): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(17): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(18): Volume: 86 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(19): Volume: 14 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(20): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(21): Volume: 11 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(22): Volume: 89 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(23): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(24): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(25): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(26): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(27): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(28): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(29): Volume: 100 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(30): Volume: 25 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(31): Volume: 75 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(32): Volume: 75 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(33): Volume: 13 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(34): Volume: 3 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(35): Volume: 2 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(36): Volume: 150 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(37): Volume: 42 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(38): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(39): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(40): Volume: 20 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(41): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(42): Volume: 50 Unit price: 27.04 EUR
(43): Volume: 71 Unit price: 27.02 EUR
(44): Volume: 23 Unit price: 27.00 EUR
(45): Volume: 52 Unit price: 27.00 EUR

