checkAd

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 16:00  |   |   |   

Second Quarter Highlights

  • Book value per share increased to $12.03
  • $2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2020
  • $0.05 per share cash dividend paid to shareholders
  • Deposit growth of $41 million
  • Total assets reach $453 million

LIMERICK, Pa., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Victory Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: VTYB) announced unaudited results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Highlights include asset growth of $38.2 million and a $2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity at June 30, 2021, as compared to June 30, 2020. Net income increased $117 thousand to $677 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, totaling approximately $0.33 per common share, fully diluted. The Company paid a cash dividend totaling $0.05 per share during the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Book value per share increased to $12.03.

Deposits grew to $404 million at June 30, 2021, from $306 million at June 30, 2020, a 32% increase. Net Loans increased 2.2% to $306 million at June 30, 2021, from $299 million at June 30, 2020, and total assets increased by $38 million to $453 million as of June 30, 2021, increasing by 9.2% over one year.

Credit quality remained stable. Second-quarter provision for loan losses was reduced to $150 thousand in 2021, from $450 thousand in 2020.

Bank Leader, Joseph W. Major, stated, “We are pleased with the continued growth of the bank and are enjoying another record earning quarter while approaching half of a billion dollars in total assets. We are close to receiving forgiveness for all of 2020’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and have a healthy loan pipeline as our economy improves. As we look forward to the future, we have expanded to 57 employees and recently leased additional office space to accommodate this growth. A key strategy to our success is our entire staff of experienced bankers who provide first-class banking services, resulting in an exceptional client experience.”

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. is traded on the OTCQX market under the symbol VTYB (http://www.otcmarkets.com) and is the parent company of The Victory Bank, a Pennsylvania state-chartered commercial bank, headquartered in Limerick, Pennsylvania, which is located just outside the Philadelphia market in Montgomery County. The Victory Bank was established in 2008 as a specialized business lender that provides high-quality banking services to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals through its two offices located in Montgomery and Berks Counties, Pennsylvania.

Additional information about Victory Bancorp is available on its website, VictoryBank.com.

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, real estate values and competition; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; changes in legislation or regulation; and other economic; competitive, governmental, regulatory, and technological factors affecting the Company’s operations, pricing, products, and services.

Contact:

Joseph W. Major,
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Robert H. Schultz,
Chief Financial Officer, Chief Operating Officer

Kelly Taylor,
Investor Relations
610-948-9000

The Victory Bancorp, Inc
548 N. Lewis Rd.
Limerick, PA 19468

             
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (unaudited)            
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)            
    June 30,     December 31,     June 30,
Selected Financial Data   2021     2020     2020
                 
                 
Securities available-for-sale   $ 18,574       $ 13,306       $ 9,982  
                 
Loans, net of allowance for loan losses     305,923         283,618         299,309  
                 
Total assets     452,654         429,425         414,460  
                 
Deposits     404,281         337,013         306,314  
                 
Borrowings     10,500         51,481         68,615  
                 
Subordinated debt     12,764         17,709         17,692  
                 
Stockholders' equity     23,465         22,022         20,567  
                 
Book value per common share   $ 12.03       $ 11.29       $ 10.55  
                 
Allowance/loans     1.08 %       1.10 %       0.90 %
                 
Nonperforming assets/total assets     0.03 %       0.04 %       0.07 %
                 
                 
    Three months ended
    June 30,     December 31,     June 30,
Selected Operations Data   2021     2020       2020
                 
Interest income   $ 4,106       $ 4,312       $ 3,820  
                 
Interest expense     608         822         803  
                 
Net interest income     3,498         3,490         3,017  
                 
Provision for loan losses     150         51         450  
                 
Other income     153         217         129  
                 
Other expense     2,639         2,380         1,977  
                 
Income before income taxes     862         1,276         719  
                 
Income taxes     (185 )       (283 )       (159 )
                 
Net income   $ 677       $ 993       $ 560  
                 
Earnings per common share (basic)   $ 0.35       $ 0.51       $ 0.29  
                 
Earnings per common share (diluted)   $ 0.33       $ 0.50       $ 0.28  
                 
Return on average assets (annualized)     0.62 %       0.92 %       0.61 %
                 
Return on average equity (annualized)     11.68 %       18.48 %       11.02 %
                 
Net charge-offs(recoveries)/average loans     0.04 %       0.34 %       0.14 %






0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

The Victory Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter Earnings Second Quarter Highlights Book value per share increased to $12.03$2.9 million increase in stockholders’ equity since June 30, 2020$0.05 per share cash dividend paid to shareholdersDeposit growth of $41 millionTotal assets reach $453 million …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board