Vantagepoint AI On Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast50 List Second Year In A Row

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / The Tampa Bay Business Journal's Fast50 award recognizes the fastest growing companies in the Tampa area. The award is based on percentage of annual growth over a three-year period, recognizing companies that are privately held, locally owned, and headquartered in one of the seven Tampa area counties.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal's 2021 Fast 50, a list of the fastest growing privately held companies in Tampa Bay, recognizes Vantagepoint AI's 125% growth over the last three years.

Vantagepoint AI, the first company in the world to give independent traders the power of predictive artificial intelligence analysis for their home computers, has been included for two years running.

Tampa Bay is regularly named a top place to live and is home to championship football, hockey, and baseball teams along with a fast-growing economy. "Our predictive software recognizes hidden patterns in the markets to help traders prosper. I have to commend my father, Louis Mendelsohn, for being an early adopter of Tampa Bay - he saw the trend and founded our company here over 41 years ago!" says Lane Mendelsohn, President of Vantagepoint AI.

The Business Journal recently asked what Mendelsohn's secret to the company's explosive growth. "It's a combination of things: having a product that truly serves our customers, treating our customers like family, creating a culture that has integrity and respect yet is fun, and constantly bringing new, useful innovations to our software," said Mendelsohn.

On a trajectory for a third year of unparalleled growth in the company's history, Vantagepoint is a top workplace culture and robust corporate citizen in the Tampa Bay region.

See what makes Vantagepoint unique in the fintech sector and how predictive A.I. is leveling the trading field for independent traders at a live, interactive training .

About Vantagepoint AI, LLC. Vantagepoint's artificial intelligence-based software forecasts Stocks, Futures, Options, Forex, Cryptocurrencies, and ETFs with proven accuracy of up to 87.4%. Family-owned, Vantagepoint employs over 90 team members and is actively committed to giving back in the Tampa Bay community including regularly donating a portion of revenue to Shriners Hospitals for Children and The Children's Cancer Center. See artificial intelligence in action with a demonstration: www.vantagepointsoftware.com/demo

