PHASTAR Names Charles Gelb as Chief Commercial Officer

LONDON, UK and DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / PHASTAR, a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting and clinical trial reporting services, announced today the appointment of Chuck Gelb as Chief Commercial Officer.

Holding an MBA in Pharmaceutical Management and an MA in Biotechnology, Chuck brings to PHASTAR over 20 years' experience across pharmaceutical companies and CROs. His unique blend of experience provides critical insight into the needs of pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device sponsors, as well as the knowledge to build and manage a large, global sales and marketing team through periods of exponential growth. Furthermore, Chuck is skilled in building brand awareness, vision and market leadership as well as developing global sales strategies.

"Chuck brings a significant level of experience and an astute knowledge of the commercial aspects of this industry to PHASTAR," said Kevin Kane, PHASTAR's Founder and CEO. "His appointment will further bolster our success as we enter in our next phase of growth, continuing to offer our quality, specialized services worldwide and elevating PHASTAR to one of the world's leading biometrics service providers."

Chuck will focus on devising and delivering PHASTAR's global sales and marketing strategy. He will manage and guide the business development team as well as all marketing activity and provide liaison between board, operations, and sales, with the overall objective of achieving or exceeding annual profit targets.

As a member of PHASTAR's executive management team, Chuck will drive and execute the commercial strategy in line with the company's five-year plan alongside driving the development of new talent within the organization and taking accountability for business targets and budgets.

ABOUT PHASTAR

PHASTAR is a global specialist biometrics contract research organization offering industry leading data management, data science, statistical consulting, and clinical trial reporting services by providing expert consultants and managing and delivering in-house projects, FSP style arrangements and preferred partnerships. PHASTAR currently has over staff across 14 offices (United States, United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Kenya, Japan, India and China) with plans to open additional locations in the future to serve prospective and existing clients. PHASTAR's number one priority is to ensure that the work produced is of the highest quality. Every project PHASTAR undertakes utilizes unique internal processes which are designed to ensure optimal quality.

All PHASTAR's statistical, programming, data management and data science staff are trained in the "PHASTAR Discipline" - an in-house approach to data analysis and collection. This comprises a set of common sense (but commonly ignored) principles that, if followed, guarantee error free outcomes. The "PHASTAR Discipline" also includes a series of intranet-based checklists highlighting potential pitfalls and points-to-consider when conducting clinical trials, enabling over 4,000 years of combined technical knowledge to be shared across the company. For further information on PHASTAR contact tellmemore@phastar.com.

