CopperBank Identifies Additional Exploration Targets at Copper Creek

Autor: Accesswire
03.08.2021, 16:00  |  28   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the completion of the reprocessing of the historical geophysics conducted on its 100% owned Copper Creek Project in Pinal County, Arizona. The reprocessing work was conducted by Resource Potentials (ResPot) of Perth, Australia, and was focused on the reinterpretation of the 2015 ZTEM Aeromagnetic survey which covered 215 square kilometers and 1,269-line kilometers. The reprocessing also incorporated ground magnetic data collected by previous operator AMT in 2001 and a VTEM orientation survey that was collected over the core of the Copper Creek district as part of the 2015 survey.

ResPot identified a number of significant results leading to reinterpretations in the original dataset. These include:

  • Identification of a large ZTEM conductor coincident with most known mineralization and extending 3kms WNW and 1 km ESE of the known mineralization.
  • This ZTEM conductor coincides with a strong VTEM conductor that may highlight mineralization and structures in the core area of the district. The VTEM data identified several other second-priority conductors not coincident with the ZTEM conductors.
  • Four additional ZTEM conductors were defined as lower priority targets on the Copper Creek property which will be followed up in the field.
  • ResPot also identified five brownfields magnetic highs and seven greenfields magnetic highs including four magnetic highs in the western breccia belt, approximately 1km west of the historical resource area and the least explored portion of the Copper Creek property.
  • The structural information from the mag and ZTEM adds significant detail to the property geology by verifying and expanding suspected faults. The new interpretation suggests some off-setting of the mineralization and possible deep controls on breccia pipe formation.

In addition to the exciting anomalies identified, ResPot proposed 13 drill holes based on their interpretation of the ZTEM Aeromagnetic-VTEM dataset. These proposed drill holes are being evaluated for potential inclusion in the Phase 2 proposed drill program.

