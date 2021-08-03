CopperBank Identifies Additional Exploration Targets at Copper Creek

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the completion of the reprocessing of the historical geophysics conducted on its 100% owned Copper Creek …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / CopperBank Resources Corp. ("CopperBank" or the "Company") (CSE:CBK) is pleased to announce the completion of the reprocessing of the historical geophysics conducted on its 100% owned Copper Creek Project in Pinal County, Arizona. The reprocessing work was conducted by Resource Potentials (ResPot) of Perth, Australia, and was focused on the reinterpretation of the 2015 ZTEM Aeromagnetic survey which covered 215 square kilometers and 1,269-line kilometers. The reprocessing also incorporated ground magnetic data collected by previous operator AMT in 2001 and a VTEM orientation survey that was collected over the core of the Copper Creek district as part of the 2015 survey.

ResPot identified a number of significant results leading to reinterpretations in the original dataset. These include: