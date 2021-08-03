checkAd

Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik expert solution recognized in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions (xP&A)

Wolters Kluwer believes CCH Tagetik expert solution is cited by Gartner for its comprehensive planning capabilities that enable CFOs and their peers with real-time insights for agile decision making

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer, a global leader in professional information, software solutions and services today announced that Gartner recognized its CCH Tagetik global expert solution in the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions1 (xP&A). CFOs and their peers leverage detailed predictive planning and real-time insights for agile decision-making.

The rise of xP&A is transforming planning processes by providing far deeper integration and support for collaboration between finance and operational teams than was previously possible. Wolters Kluwer has shown consistent and ongoing investment in xP&A, including the recent acquisition of Vanguard Software, which is aligned with the CCH Tagetik portfolio, and provides an end-to-end integrated business planning across the supply chain including solutions for production planning, supply and demand planning, sales and operations planning. 

"As highlighted in Gartner report, we continue our investments to provide comprehensive planning solutions enabling our customers to automate, accelerate, and go beyond in this fast-changing environment," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax & Accounting. "As our customers seek the agility to drive growth and navigate change, we are committed to continuing to extend our CCH Tagetik platform by combining deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services."

Many of the world's largest and fastest-growing global enterprises rely on the CCH Tagetik global expert solution for their strategic, financial and operational planning needs. Powered by the Analytic Information Hub, CCH Tagetik goes beyond finance driving speed and responsiveness by connecting all plans, data, and processes. Organizations are empowered with AI-based predictive intelligence to improve collaboration in budgeting, planning, scenario modeling and forecasting across the business.  

To read the full complimentary copy of the 2021 Gartner Market Guide for Cloud, Extended Planning and Analysis Solutions (xP&A) click here.

