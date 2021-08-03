Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reveals its Upcoming In-Person Tradeshow Schedule White Label World Expo, MJBizCon, and Kosherfest 2021
The Company Will be Operating Corporate Exhibitor Booths at Each of these Above-Referenced Tradeshows
NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has today revealed its upcoming “In-Person” Tradeshow schedule. The Company will be operating its Corporate Exhibitor Booth at each of these Tradeshows. Due to the Pandemic - the Company had previously been limited to Virtual Tradeshows, since March 2020. The Company is both excited and enthusiastic to Showcase its innovative products and product lines to a broad array of Buyers, Distributors, Customers, and Interested Parties.
PLEASE SEE BELOW SCHEDULE (ALL DATES / YEAR: 2021)
1) White Label World Expo (September 30 – October 1)
Location: Javits Center (New York City, NY)
BOOTH # 3155 (Titled: TAURI-GUM)
Booth Link: https://www.whitelabelexponyc.com/exhibitors/tauri-gum/
Description: Buyers and Sellers from Across the World, Interested in White Label Opportunities, Partnerships, and Potential Large Purchase Orders
Event Link: https://www.whitelabelexponyc.com
2) MJBizCon: Marijuana Business Conference & Cannabis Expo (October 19 – October 22)
Location: Las Vegas Convention Center (Las Vegas, NV)
MAIN EXHIBITOR BOOTH (MAIN FLOOR)
Description: Every Year, More Cannabis Industry Deals get done at MJBizCon than any other Event by Far. For Companies Seeking Partnerships, Business Advice, Investors, New Products and Services or to Network with Industry Peers, MJBizCon is the Place to Do It.
Event Link: https://mjbizconference.com
3) KOSHERFEST 2021 (November 9 – November 10)
Location: Meadowlands Exposition Center (Secaucus, NJ)
BOOTH # 416 (MAIN FLOOR)
Description: This is Where the Global Kosher Industry does Business. From Chain Supermarkets to Corner Groceries, Foodservice Establishments to Caterers, Every Kind of Kosher Decision Maker will find Opportunity and Inspiration at Kosherfest 2021.
Event Link: https://www.kosherfest.com
ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.
Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives. The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment. The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry). The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com
