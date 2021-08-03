checkAd

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reveals its Upcoming In-Person Tradeshow Schedule White Label World Expo, MJBizCon, and Kosherfest 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 16:04  |  19   |   |   


The Company Will be Operating Corporate Exhibitor Booths at Each of these Above-Referenced Tradeshows

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New York based diversified Life Sciences Company, has today revealed its upcoming “In-Person” Tradeshow schedule.  The Company will be operating its Corporate Exhibitor Booth at each of these Tradeshows.  Due to the Pandemic - the Company had previously been limited to Virtual Tradeshows, since March 2020.  The Company is both excited and enthusiastic to Showcase its innovative products and product lines to a broad array of Buyers, Distributors, Customers, and Interested Parties.

PLEASE SEE BELOW SCHEDULE (ALL DATES / YEAR: 2021)

1)  White Label World Expo (September 30 – October 1)

Location:  Javits Center (New York City, NY)

BOOTH # 3155 (Titled: TAURI-GUM)

Booth Link: https://www.whitelabelexponyc.com/exhibitors/tauri-gum/

Description: Buyers and Sellers from Across the World, Interested in White Label Opportunities, Partnerships, and Potential Large Purchase Orders

Event Link: https://www.whitelabelexponyc.com


2)  MJBizCon: Marijuana Business Conference & Cannabis Expo (October 19 – October 22)

Location:   Las Vegas Convention Center (Las Vegas, NV)

MAIN EXHIBITOR BOOTH (MAIN FLOOR)

Description: Every Year, More Cannabis Industry Deals get done at MJBizCon than any other Event by Far.  For Companies Seeking Partnerships, Business Advice, Investors, New Products and Services or to Network with Industry Peers, MJBizCon is the Place to Do It.

Event Link: https://mjbizconference.com


3)  KOSHERFEST 2021 (November 9 – November 10)

Location:  Meadowlands Exposition Center (Secaucus, NJ)

BOOTH # 416 (MAIN FLOOR)

Description: This is Where the Global Kosher Industry does Business. From Chain Supermarkets to Corner Groceries, Foodservice Establishments to Caterers, Every Kind of Kosher Decision Maker will find Opportunity and Inspiration at Kosherfest 2021.

Event Link: https://www.kosherfest.com


ABOUT TAURIGA SCIENCES INC.

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (TAUG) is a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, engaged in several major business activities and initiatives.  The company manufactures and distributes several proprietary retail products and product lines, mainly focused on the Cannabidiol (“CBD”) and Cannabigerol (“CBG”) Edibles market segment.  The main product line, branded as Tauri-Gum, consists of a proprietary supplement chewing gum that is Kosher certified, Halal certified, and Vegan Formulated (CBD Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Mint, Blood Orange, Pomegranate), (CBG Infused Tauri-Gum Flavors: Peach-Lemon, Black Currant), (DELTA 8 THC Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Evergreen Mint), (Vitamin C + Zinc Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Pear Bellini), (Caffeine Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Cherry Lime Rickey), & (Vitamin D3 Infused Tauri-Gum Flavor: Golden Raspberry).  The Company’s commercialization strategy consists of a broad array of retail customers, distributors, and a fast-growing E-Commerce business segment (E-Commerce website: www.taurigum.com). Please visit our corporate website, for additional information, as well as inquiries, at http://www.tauriga.com

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tauriga Sciences Inc. Reveals its Upcoming In-Person Tradeshow Schedule White Label World Expo, MJBizCon, and Kosherfest 2021 The Company Will be Operating Corporate Exhibitor Booths at Each of these Above-Referenced Tradeshows NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: TAUG) (“Tauriga” or the “Company”), a New …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
ECMOHO Limited Announces Pricing of US$9 Million Underwritten Public Offering of American ...
Novartis announces lift of partial clinical trial hold and plans to initiate a new, pivotal Phase 3 ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board