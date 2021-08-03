Changes in the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS

The Supervisory Board of Admiral Markets AS has appointed Andrey Koks as a new member of the Management Board as of 2 August 2021. As of 02.08.2021, the Management Board of Admiral Markets AS consists of three members: Sergei Bogatenkov, Andrey Koks and Jens Chrzanowski.



Andrey Koks joined Admiral Markets AS in April 2020, when he started working as a CIO. From 2003 to 2008, he worked as a network administrator at Elcoteq Tallinn AS, from 2008 to 2012 as a backline support engineer and SQA engineer at Symantec Corporation. From 2012 to 2016, Andrey Koks was the lead EMEA infrastructure engineer at Kühne + Nagel and EMEA Infrastructure services engineer. Andrey Koks does not own any shares of Admiral Markets AS.



