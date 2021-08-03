checkAd

TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT TWO-IN-ONE SCRAPER AND UTILITY KNIFE

Lake Forest, CA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today the launch of its ToughBuilt-branded two-in-one scraper and utility knife. This launch represents ToughBuilt’s second line of hand tools and is currently available nationwide at Lowe’s USA and at select independent retailers across the globe.

Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our multi-functional scraper and utility knife is the perfect tool for professional builders, painters and serious DIY homeowners, and is designed to easily alternate between uses and engineered for high performance. We anticipate this product line contributing to our revenue for years to come as we continue to introduce new innovative SKU’s and expand our retail presence around the world. This product is the first of three-to-four product launches expected in the remainder of 2021.” Panosian added, “We remain dedicated to our mission of innovating category-leading products for our customers to help them work faster, smarter and more efficiently.”

To view this product’s marketing videos, please follow the links below:
Making of the ToughBuilt Scraper Utility Knife 
ToughBuilt Scraper Utility Knife Just Click It
ToughBuilt Scraper Utility Knife Launch

ABOUT TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES, INC.

ToughBuilt is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. We market and distribute various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry. All of our products are designed by our in-house design team. Since launching product sales in 2013, we have experienced significant annual sales growth. Our current product line includes three major categories, with several additional categories in various stages of development, consisting of Soft Goods & Kneepads and Sawhorses & Work Products. Our mission is to provide products to the building and home improvement communities that are innovative, of superior quality derived in part from enlightened creativity for our end users while enhancing performance, improving well-being and building high brand loyalty. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://www.toughbuilt.com/.

