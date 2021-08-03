TOUGHBUILT INDUSTRIES LAUNCHES NEW PRODUCT TWO-IN-ONE SCRAPER AND UTILITY KNIFE

Lake Forest, CA, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. ("ToughBuilt") (NASDAQ: TBLT; TBLTW), announced today the launch of its ToughBuilt-branded two-in-one scraper and utility knife. This launch represents ToughBuilt’s second line of hand tools and is currently available nationwide at Lowe’s USA and at select independent retailers across the globe.



Michael Panosian, ToughBuilt’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our multi-functional scraper and utility knife is the perfect tool for professional builders, painters and serious DIY homeowners, and is designed to easily alternate between uses and engineered for high performance. We anticipate this product line contributing to our revenue for years to come as we continue to introduce new innovative SKU’s and expand our retail presence around the world. This product is the first of three-to-four product launches expected in the remainder of 2021.” Panosian added, “We remain dedicated to our mission of innovating category-leading products for our customers to help them work faster, smarter and more efficiently.”