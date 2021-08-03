checkAd

Hemp, Inc.’s King of Hemp Products Now Available at the Natural Blum CBD and CBG Store

LAS VEGAS, NV, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp, Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), an established leader in the industrial hemp market, announces that NaturalBlüm, a new retail shop in Boulder City, Nevada, will now be stocking the entire King of Hemp product line.

King of Hemp products include Caviar, Diamonds, Pre-Rolls, Fortified Pre-Rolls and high-CBG Pre-Rolls under the Midnight Express moniker. Full product information and laboratory analysis for every King of Hemp product is accessible online.

According to Bruce Perlowin, Hemp, Inc.'s Chief Visionary Consultant (CVC), "Our number one goal has been to produce top-of-the-line CBD and CBG smokable products and CBD consumption options that fit consumer lifestyles and deliver unparalleled results. We've done just that with the King of Hemp line." Check out a few videos by Bruce Perlowin and Hemp Inc:  “King of Pot, the Movie” and “Farming Hemp for Profit” and  “Could Hemp Save the Planet”

King of Hemp Tinctures are currently sold out, but new-formulation tinctures will be available at the King of Hemp online store and at retail locations very soon. King of Hemp Gummies are expected to be ready for distribution shortly, too.

King of Hemp Caviar (previously called Moon Rocks) offers high CBD potency and a rich taste. The Caviar is made from high-quality Bubba Kush hemp flower, coated in a THC-free distillate and then rolled in CBG-rich kief. While Caviar can be smoked in a pipe or vaped, it should not be rolled into a cigarette.

King of Hemp Diamonds contain over 95% CBD and are derived from terpene-infused THC-free distillate. Diamonds are consumed by dabbing.

The robustly flavored King of Hemp Pre-Rolls are made from organic, pesticide-free Bubba Kush hemp wrapped in RAW Natural Rolling Paper. The unique wrapper is made from 100% plants with no added chalk or dyes. Pre-Rolls are sold online as singles and in a six-pack.

Fortified Pre-Rolls utilize the King of Hemp Pre-Roll and cover it with a high-CBD distillate and help kief. These highly potent, flavorful pre-rolls are recommended for experienced smokers.

Midnight Express, a high CBG Pre-Roll, is made from premium hemp flowers, named in honor of the 1977 book by Billy Hayes ‘Midnight Express’, which was also an award-winning feature film, written by Oliver Stone. This product is the most recent addition to the King of Hemp online store. Hemp, Inc. uses a proprietary process for its Pre-Rolls, which includes blending the best flower from numerous hemp crops. King of Hemp Pre-Rolls offer smokers a unique, consistent profile every time.

