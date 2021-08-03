Sprott Announces Date for 2021 Second Quarter Results Conference Call

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) (TSX:SII) (“Sprott”) will host a conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its 2021 second quarter results. The Company plans to release its financial results at 7:00 a.m. ET the same day.



Conference Call Details

To participate in the call, please dial (855) 458-4215 ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and provide conference ID 3486249. A taped replay of the conference call will be available until Friday, August 13, 2021 by calling (855) 859-2056, reference number 3486249. The conference call will be webcast live at www.sprott.com and https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kh5uers7