Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute Ischemic Stroke

LT3001 met primary safety endpoint. No symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage occurred.

LT3001 showed pronounced neurological improvement in the majority of patients with baseline NIHSS ≥ 6 treated with LT3001.

These data suggest that LT3001 has the potential to provide significant clinical benefit to patients up to 24 hours after the onset of stroke symptoms.

TAIPEI, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumosa Therapeutics (Lumosa; 6535.TWO) announced today that its Phase 2a clinical trial of LT3001 successfully met its primary safety endpoint. Further, efficacy showed potential for improvements in neurological and functional outcomes based on the majority of LT3001 patients with baseline National Institutes of Health stroke scale (NIHSS) ≥6 demonstrating pronounced neurological improvement (NIHSS improvement ≥4 points). This study was conducted in the U.S. and Taiwan, and was designed to evaluate LT3001 versus placebo/control in subjects with Acute Ischemic Stroke (AIS) within 24 hours after stroke symptoms onset.

"Considering the extensive global unmet medical need for patients and their families battling stroke, we are extremely pleased by the outcome of this study," said Rongjin Lin, Ph.D., President & CEO, Lumosa Therapeutics.

"LT3001 represents a completely novel drug design in stroke treatment -- combining thrombolytic and neuroprotective properties into a single molecule which may confer unique efficacy and safety properties permitting an extended treatment window," said Thomas Devlin, MD, PhD, Professor of Neurology, University of Tennessee Health Science Center and principal investigator of the study. "The results from this landmark study pave the way for future studies where LT3001 can be delivered intravenously within a 24-hour time window, either alone or in combination with mechanical stroke treatment. Such studies potentially represent the most impactful clinical studies in the history of stroke treatment"

Lumosa conducted a multicenter, double-blind, single-dose, randomized, and placebo-controlled prospective Phase 2a clinical study in the U.S. and Taiwan. The study enrolled twenty-four subjects and was designed to evaluate LT3001 in AIS patients within 24 hours after stroke symptoms and ineligible to receive IV recombinant tissue-type plasminogen activator (tPA, also known as IV tPA) and/or endovascular thrombectomy. The primary endpoint was the occurrence of symptomatic intracranial hemorrhage (sICH) within 36 hours after dosing. Secondary endpoints include vital measures of efficacy including the mRS (Modified Rankin Score) and change in NIHSS (NIH Stroke Scale).