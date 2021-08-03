- The sponge detection system market survey offers exhaustive overview of key factors enabling growth across key segments, including types and processing method. It also highlights strategies adopted by vendors to increase sales in the sponge detection system market

- Revenue from Sponge Detection Systems Continue to Grow at Over 5% across 2031, China and Australia Registers Strong Demand

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR – A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global sponge detection system market is poised to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021 to 2031. The global demand increases at 5.7% year on year in 2021.

Radiofrequency detection systems will emerge as the top-selling technology in the market. Fact.MR predicts the segment to account for 46% of global sales of sponge detection systems through 2031.

The retained sponges during surgeries cause undesirable impacts on a patient's health such as fistulas obstructions, bowels, readmission, prolonged hospital stay, reoperation, infection, and sometimes death.

The conventional method of preventing retention of surgical sponges is manual counting umpteen times before and a surgical procedure. This method cannot be completely trusted on because it is time-consuming and prone to human error.

Thus, novel technologies such as radio frequency sponge detection and identification and computer-assisted sponge count devices are highly sought-after to help in the prevention and detection of retained surgical sponges.

Rising cases of errors during emergency surgeries and lack of communication between surgical staff during a surgery might result in accidents. Thus the need for sponge detection systems has increases as healthcare professionals aim at curbing the risk of errors to offer precise patient care.

According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), retained surgical items are knowns as "never events", and CSM does not reimburse any additional medical care for treating diseases caused by retained surgical sponges. Thus, the sponge detection systems are expected to be very effective and useful during emergency surgeries.