Stelmine Discovers Large Mineralized Trend at Mercator

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (TSXV: STH) (“Stelmine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a potentially large gold system at its Mercator Property spanning 389 sq. km in Quebec’s newest gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay and the Eleonore mine. The Phase 1 summer 2021 exploration program, now in progress, includes geophysics and extensive sampling in preparation for potential maiden drilling during this second half of 2021.

Mercator is one of several district-scale claim blocks comprising 815 sq. km, owned 100% by the Company, in the under-explored Opinaca metasedimentary basin including the Courcy Property (100 km east of Mercator) where the last drill hole (completed by SOQUEM in 2006) returned a 42-meter core interval of shallow mineralization grading 4.2 g/t, including 1 meter at 101 g/t Au. Follow-up drilling at Courcy is also planned for the second half of the year.

Mercator Highlights:

  • Never previously systematically explored, Mercator displays characteristics of a large-scale gold system with mineralization discovered in sediments and gabbros at surface along a 1.9 km trend of faulted and folded iron formations, open for significant expansion to the northeast and southwest;
  • This minimum 1.9 km trend features a prominent gossan on the slopes of a hill where a 400-metre wide shallow dipping mineralized zone occurs within a magnetic high;
  • Gold assays obtained to date reach up to 9.27 g/t Au with more than 12% of the 199 collected rock samples last year returning gold values ≥ 1 g/t, including a 9.4 m channel yielding 2.11 g/t Au;
  • Hydrothermal fluid flow may have originated from an interpreted major thrust fault in the area;
  • Preliminary analysis of a just-completed high resolution geophysics survey reveals a succession of magnetic highs extending NE/SW for 21 km, creating an impressive structural corridor considered highly favorable for hosting new discoveries.

Stelmine CEO Isabelle Proulx stated, “Our geological team is excited by the scale of Mercator and the potential for strong grades, as demonstrated by first-ever systematic sampling of this area in addition to historic drill results to the east at Courcy. Field crews continue their work and interpretations are ongoing. We look forward to updating investors again shortly.”

June 2021 Private Placement Finder’s Fees Correction

Stelmine wishes to make a correction to the news release dated June 11, 2021, regarding finder’s fees. The last sentence of the final paragraph should have read, “In connection with this placement, the Company will pay finder’s fees of $25,048 and will issue 78,338 finder’s warrants.”

