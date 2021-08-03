Stelmine Discovers Large Mineralized Trend at Mercator

QUÉBEC CITY, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stelmine Canada (TSXV: STH) (“Stelmine” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the discovery of a potentially large gold system at its Mercator Property spanning 389 sq. km in Quebec’s newest gold district (Caniapiscau) east of James Bay and the Eleonore mine. The Phase 1 summer 2021 exploration program, now in progress, includes geophysics and extensive sampling in preparation for potential maiden drilling during this second half of 2021.



Mercator is one of several district-scale claim blocks comprising 815 sq. km, owned 100% by the Company, in the under-explored Opinaca metasedimentary basin including the Courcy Property (100 km east of Mercator) where the last drill hole (completed by SOQUEM in 2006) returned a 42-meter core interval of shallow mineralization grading 4.2 g/t, including 1 meter at 101 g/t Au. Follow-up drilling at Courcy is also planned for the second half of the year.