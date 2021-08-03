checkAd

New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 Architecture to Mac Pro

New AMD GPUs harness the high-performance, energy efficient AMD RDNA 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies to power demanding professional design and content creation workloads

AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card with high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric interconnect technology delivers up to a massive 30.2 teraflops of compute performance –

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) today announced availability of the new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs for Mac Pro. The new GPU product line delivers exceptional performance and incredible visual fidelity to power a wide variety of demanding professional applications and workloads, including 3D rendering, 8K video compositing, color correction and more.

Built on groundbreaking AMD RDNA 2 architecture, AMD Infinity Cache and other advanced technologies, the new workstation graphics line-up includes the AMD Radeon PRO W6900X and AMD Radeon PRO W6800X GPUs. Mac Pro users also have the option of choosing the AMD Radeon PRO W6800X Duo graphics card, a dual-GPU configuration that leverages high-speed AMD Infinity Fabric interconnect technology to deliver outstanding levels of compute performance.

“We developed the AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs to unleash professionals’ creativity and help them bring more complex and compute-intensive projects to life, from animating 3D film assets to compositing 8K scenes to game development,” said Scott Herkelman, corporate vice president and general manager, Graphics Business Unit at AMD. “The new AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series is packed with remarkable energy efficiency, enhanced compute units and a new visual pipeline, enabling Mac Pro users to do more in less time across a broad range of pro applications.”

Key capabilities and features of AMD Radeon PRO W6000X series GPUs include:

  • Award-Winning AMD RDNA 2 Architecture – Built on the 7nm manufacturing process, AMD RDNA 2 architecture offers an array of advanced features elevating professional graphics to new levels of performance and efficiency.

  • High-speed GDDR6 memory – Up to 64GB of GDDR6 memory with up to 512 GB/s bandwidth provides ultra-fast transfer speeds to power data-intensive professional applications.

  • AMD Infinity Cache – Up to 256MB (total) of last-level data cache integrated on the GPU die is designed to reduce latency and power consumption.

  • AMD Infinity Fabric – Provides a high-bandwidth, low latency, direct connection between the local AMD GPUs, enabling high speed GPU-to-GPU communications designed to satisfy today’s creative workloads.
