Orezone Announces Date of Special Meeting of Shareholders

The Company is finalizing documentation on the Bomboré Project debt package, which includes the Convertible Note Facility, the Senior Debt Facility, and the Silver Stream Agreement. The Company expects to close the Bomboré Project debt package in September 2021 following the Meeting.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE, OTCQX: ORZCF) (the “Company” or “Orezone”) announces that the Special Meeting of Shareholders of the Company (the “Meeting”) is set to be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. (PDT) at the Vancouver, BC offices of the Company to seek approval for the issuance of the Convertible Note Facility to Resource Capital Fund VII L.P. (“RCF VII”) and that it is in the process of mailing the meeting materials.

The 8.5% Convertible Note Facility has a maturity of five years and will be convertible at the option of the lenders at any time at a conversion price of US$1.08, representing a 30% premium to the offering price of the bought deal equity offering that closed on January 28, 2021. RCF VII and Beedie Investments Ltd. have agreed to subscribe for US$25 million and US$10 million of the Convertible Note Facility, respectively.

About Orezone Gold Corporation

Orezone Gold Corporation (TSX.V: ORE OTCQX: ORZCF) is a Canadian development company which owns a 90% interest in Bomboré, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in Burkina Faso.

The 2019 feasibility study highlights Bomboré as an attractive shovel-ready gold project with forecasted annual gold production of 118,000 ounces over a 13+ year mine life at an All-In Sustaining Cost of US$730/ounce with an after-tax payback period of 2.5 years at an assumed gold price of US$1,300/ounce. Bomboré is underpinned by a mineral resource base in excess of 5 million gold ounces and possesses significant expansion potential. Orezone is fully funded to bring Bomboré into production with the first gold pour scheduled for Q3-2022.

Patrick Downey

President and Chief Executive Officer

Vanessa Pickering

Manager, Investor Relations

Tel: 1 778 945 8977 / Toll Free: 1 888 673 0663

info@orezone.com / www.orezone.com

For further information please contact Orezone at +1 (778) 945-8977 or visit the Company’s website at www.orezone.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.