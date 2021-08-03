checkAd

Keysight Launches Scienlab Battery Pack Test System with High Voltage Silicon Carbide Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 17:00  |  13   |   |   

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the Scienlab SL1700A Series, the next generation battery pack test system for high voltage battery packs - up to 1500 V for automotive and industrial application.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005728/en/

SL1700A Series Scienlab Battery Test System – Pack Level – Up to 270 kW. (Photo: Business Wire)

SL1700A Series Scienlab Battery Test System – Pack Level – Up to 270 kW. (Photo: Business Wire)

Customers need vast labs with multiple test channels to develop batteries, but space and power supplies are limited. Keysight’s SL1700A Series utilizes new high voltage silicon carbide (SiC) technology to achieve higher efficiency and energy recovery capabilities, which is crucial to reduce overall lab costs. It provides high power in a small footprint and is modular and upgradable to address future power needs.

“Our next generation battery pack test systems based on high voltage SiC technology, provide more power and higher voltages in less space, when compared to similar systems,” said Michael Schugt, managing technology director of Keysight’s Automotive & Energy Solutions group. “When combined with the solutions energy efficiency, it allows our customers to design new batteries in their lab with greater flexibility.”

A battery pack is a complex system involving high voltages and currents, electrical and mechanical components, cooling system and a battery management system (BMS). All components require thorough testing to draw conclusions about the durability, range, efficiency and heating of the pack. Keysight’s SL1700A Series addresses these requirements and offers the following key features:

  • A small footprint to deliver high power and more output in a reduced space.
  • High energy recovery capabilities, reducing energy consumption and lowering lab running costs.
  • Synchronized control of all components in the test environment, including climate chamber, conditioning of the device under test (DUT) and BMS.
  • Recorded measured values to use as a variable during the remainder of the test sequence.
  • Direct evaluation of data using practical analysis tools: post-processing is not necessary.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight’s SL1700A Series is available here.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at https://www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

Keysight Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Keysight Launches Scienlab Battery Pack Test System with High Voltage Silicon Carbide Technology Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that delivers advanced design and validation solutions to help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced the Scienlab SL1700A Series, the next generation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Keysight Technologies to Showcase Advanced High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Keysight Named One of the 2021 Bosch Global Supplier Award Winners
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Keysight Technologies to Host Webcast of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Keysight, Xilinx and Cisco Showcase Solutions that Support Smooth Migration from 4G LTE Networks to 5G Open RAN
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Keysight First to Gain Global Certification Forum Approval of Test Cases for Validating 5G New Radio mmWave Devices in Standalone Mode
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
21.07.21Keysight Expands eCommerce Offering; Adds New Software Bundles
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Keysight PathWave Software Selected by Menlo Micro to Reduce Design Cycle for New Radio Frequency Microelectromechanical Switch
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Keysight Technologies Honored as Overall Winner of Employee Experience Awards 2021 Malaysia from Human Resources Online
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Keysight’s Test Solutions Selected by DEKRA to Verify 5G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Devices in Compliance to Regulatory Standards
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21Keysight Brings Keysight Open RAN Architect (KORA) to AWS Outposts
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten