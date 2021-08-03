Meritage Homes Teams Up with Daltile to Offer the Hottest New Design Trends

Homebuyers now have access to the latest in fashion-forward but eco-friendly tile collections

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last 18 months, the desire for updated interiors has become a top priority as the home takes on an even more central focus in daily life. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., surveyed consumers and prospective homebuyers to determine their design preferences.

Countertops and tiling both in the kitchen and bath followed by flooring topped the list of the most important design features. The findings included: