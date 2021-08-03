checkAd

Meritage Homes Teams Up with Daltile to Offer the Hottest New Design Trends

Homebuyers now have access to the latest in fashion-forward but eco-friendly tile collections

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last 18 months, the desire for updated interiors has become a top priority as the home takes on an even more central focus in daily life. Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH), the sixth-largest public homebuilder in the U.S., surveyed consumers and prospective homebuyers to determine their design preferences.

Countertops and tiling both in the kitchen and bath followed by flooring topped the list of the most important design features. The findings included:

  • Stone is Supreme—nearly 35% of potential buyers prefer the look of quartz countertops that emulate marble with heavy veining
  • Backsplashes Matter—92% of consumers note backsplashes are important as they draw the eye in the kitchen. Distinctive patterns, like herringbone, and subway tile with the look of Carrera marble are top choices
  • Tile Flooring Gains in Popularity—wood-look tile flooring is gaining popularity. 21% of potential buyers surveyed prefer the style as it provides a similar aesthetic at a more affordable price point

As part of its annual offering review, Meritage has updated both its standard features and Studio M Design Collections to incorporate these trends and survey findings. Meritage has partnered with Daltile as its product supplier for wall and floor tile as well as countertops and backsplashes. Daltile is an industry-leading brand of ceramic, porcelain, glass and metal tile as well as natural quartz and granite large-format slab and countertop products.

Further, the newly expanded relationship reflects both companies’ focus on creating beautiful but sustainable interiors for homebuyers. Meritage is always looking to increase its focus on environmental stewardship so teaming up with national vendors who maintain quality products while incorporating environmentally-friendly materials and processes is a logical next step. More than 98% of Daltile’s manufactured products contain pre-consumer recycled materials.

“Meritage selected Daltile as its valued provider because in addition to providing unique cutting-edge products, Daltile’s premium offerings and exceptional quality instill confidence in our customers’ home design decisions and budget,” said Amber Shay, national design director of Meritage Homes. “Plus, Daltile’s focus on sustainability aligns well with Meritage in terms of building better, healthier homes.”

