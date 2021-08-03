checkAd

Paul Cummings Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Head of Family Office Services, Foundations & Endowments, Strengthening Suite of Offerings for These Clients

Fiduciary Trust International, a global wealth manager and wholly-owned subsidiary of Franklin Templeton, welcomes Paul Cummings to the organization as head of family office services, foundations, and endowments. In this newly created role, he will work with experienced professionals across the organization to manage and continue strengthening the suite of comprehensive services specifically designed for the unique needs of these clients.

Paul Cummings, Head of Family Office Services for Foundations and Endowments, Fiduciary Trust International (Photo: Business Wire)

“Fiduciary Trust International delivers a wide-ranging suite of investment, planning, and complementary services designed specifically for high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, foundations, and endowments,” said Lawrence A. Sternkopf, president and chief operating officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “Paul’s deep experience developing solutions—encompassing everything from investment strategy development, integrated planning and administration, and governance to tax management—for families and non-profit organizations positions him well to ensure we continue to meet the complex needs of our clients as they evolve.”

Fiduciary Trust International was established 90 years ago by families for families, combining the personalized service of a boutique wealth manager with the extensive resources that come with being part of a leading global investment firm. The organization’s advisors deliver wealth planning, investment management, trust, estate, and family office services as part of a holistic offering, enabling them to understand the complete financial picture of a family or institution from a multi-generational perspective.

“For nine decades, we have focused on helping families and other clients optimize their financial picture throughout all market conditions,” said John M. Dowd, chief executive officer of Fiduciary Trust International. “With multiple factors weighing on investors’ minds in the wake of the pandemic, we will continue expanding our teams and services to help our clients plan ahead and achieve financial peace of mind.”

Mr. Cummings joins Fiduciary Trust International from Abbot Downing, a business of Wells Fargo, where he served as regional managing director for the Northeast, and was responsible for relationship management, client service, risk management, and team member development. While at Abbot Downing, he was a member of the operating, management, pricing, and investment committees governing the national business.

