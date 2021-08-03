checkAd

DGAP-Adhoc Rheinmetall AG: Record first-half result - further value adjustment in piston business

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03-Aug-2021 / 17:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

In the first half of 2021, Rheinmetall grew its sales by around 9% to €2,582 million (H1 2020: €2,372 million). The operating result of ongoing activities nearly doubled by €95 million to €191 million (H1 2020: €96 million). Earnings per share of ongoing activities in the first half of the year rose by €2.18 to €2.50 (H1 2020: €0.32). Operating free cash flow from ongoing activities improved during the first six months by €342 million to -€46 million (H1 2020: -€387 million).

During the previously announced process of divesting its small- and large-bore pistons business, Rheinmetall has taken another value adjustment of €110 million for its discontinued pistons segment. This value adjustment will have no impact on liquidity or results relating to the Group's ongoing operations. Nor will it affect the annual forecast updated in May 2021 on sales and profitability regarding Rheinmetall's continuing activities.

As already announced, Rheinmetall will present a full report on developments in the first half of the year on 5 August 2021.

03-Aug-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Platz 1
40476 Düsseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)211 473-4300
Fax: +49 (0)211 473-4158
E-mail: dirk.winkels@rheinmetall.com
Internet: www.rheinmetall.com
ISIN: DE0007030009
WKN: 703000
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Hanover, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1223784

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1223784  03-Aug-2021 CET/CEST

