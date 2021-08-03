checkAd

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund Extends Positive Performance

Griffin Capital Company, LLC announced today that in July 2021 Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund (the “Fund”) generated its highest monthly return since inception.

The Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) delivered a 2.89% total return in the month of July, bringing the Fund’s trailing one-year total return to 15.01% as of July 31, 2021. The Fund’s July performance follows a second quarter in which the Fund posted its best quarterly return since inception.

“We are pleased with the Fund’s strong performance. Our investment strategy actively allocates across both private and public securities in an effort to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns to our investors,” said Dr. Randy Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “Within the Fund, we have allocated a significant amount of capital to our high conviction investment themes, which has bolstered the Fund’s exposure to sectors which we believe should benefit from secular growth trends and may provide additional opportunities for outperformance moving forward.”

Since inception over seven years ago, the Fund has generated positive returns in 26 of 28 quarters with an annualized volatility (standard deviation) of 3.27% as of July 31, 2021, in line with the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index which registered an annualized volatility of 3.12% during the same period.

“The real estate sector can be thought of as the landlord to the broader economy. As economic growth has accelerated, we have observed an uptick in demand within both the space and asset markets,” said Spencer Propper, Chief Operating Officer of Griffin Capital Asset Management Company. “Our investment management process has always focused on following growth across both markets and sectors, and we believe the Fund’s record performance in July is a testament to our process.”

Historically, real estate has served as a hedge against inflation and used as an important asset allocation tool by both institutional and individual investors to generate tax-efficient income. Thus far in 2021, the Fund’s Class I shares (NASDAQ: GRIFX) delivered an 11.93% total return, outperforming the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index by 12.43% through July 31, 2021. Additionally, the Fund has observed a meaningful uptick in shareholder capital raise. During the trailing three-month period ending July 31, 2021, inflows increased approximately 96% over the first quarter of 2021. The Fund is the largest real estate focused interval fund with over $4 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2021.

