Rheinmetall H1 Sales Below Expectations; Takes EUR 110 Million Pistons Charge Autor: PLX AI | 03.08.2021, 17:33 | 21 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 17:33 | (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall first half sales grew by around 9% to EUR 2,582 million vs estimate EUR 2,700 million.Rheinmetall first half earnings per share of ongoing activities EUR 2.50Operating free cash flow from ongoing activities improved during the … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall first half sales grew by around 9% to EUR 2,582 million vs estimate EUR 2,700 million.Rheinmetall first half earnings per share of ongoing activities EUR 2.50Operating free cash flow from ongoing activities improved during the … (PLX AI) – Rheinmetall first half sales grew by around 9% to EUR 2,582 million vs estimate EUR 2,700 million.

Rheinmetall first half earnings per share of ongoing activities EUR 2.50

Operating free cash flow from ongoing activities improved during the first six months by EUR 342 million to negative EUR 46 million

During the previously announced process of divesting its small- and large-bore pistons business, Rheinmetall has taken another value adjustment of EUR 110 million for its discontinued pistons segment

This value adjustment will have no impact on liquidity or results relating to the Group's ongoing operations, nor will it affect the annual forecast updated in May 2021 on sales and profitability regarding Rheinmetall's continuing activities



Rheinmetall Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

Rheinmetall Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer