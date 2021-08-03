Sopra Steria Group Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From July 26th to 30th, 2021 Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 03.08.2021, 17:45 | 13 | 0 | 0 03.08.2021, 17:45 | Regulatory News: Aggregated presentation by day and by market Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the

SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00 FR0000050809 156,30 EUR 30 XPAR 57107081 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00 FR0000050809 156,30 EUR 25 XPAR 57107082 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00 FR0000050809 156,30 EUR 15 XPAR 57107085 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00 FR0000050809 156,30 EUR 10 XPAR 57107086 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:47:45+157:00 FR0000050809 156,80 EUR 7 XPAR 57107173 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00 FR0000050809 157,30 EUR 10 XPAR 57107594 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00 FR0000050809 157,30 EUR 25 XPAR 57107595 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00 FR0000050809 157,30 EUR 16 XPAR 57107596 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T10:11:34+159:00 FR0000050809 158,90 EUR 27 XPAR 57108552 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T10:20:39+158:00 FR0000050809 157,70 EUR 27,00 XPAR 57109056 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T10:39:28+160:00 FR0000050809 160,00 EUR 29,00 XPAR 57110066 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T11:00:08+159:00 FR0000050809 159 EUR 6,00 XPAR 57111028 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T11:00:12+159:00 FR0000050809 159 EUR 23,00 XPAR 57111042 Employee share SOPRA STERIA GROUP 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO & CIE 585 2021-07-30T11:09:37+159:00 FR0000050809 159 EUR 25,00 XPAR 57111755 Employee share

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005507/en/







