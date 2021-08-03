Sopra Steria Group Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From July 26th to 30th, 2021
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
|
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the
transaction
Identity code of the financial
instrument (Code ISIN)
Total daily volume
(in number of
shares)
Daily weighted average
purchase price of the
shares
Market
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
30/07/2021
FR0000050809
275
157,8491
Euronext
Detail transaction by transaction
|
Name of the
|
Identity code of the
|
Name of
|
Identity
|
Day/Hour of the
|
(CET)
|
Price
|
Currency
|
Quantity
|
Identity
|
Reference
|
Purpose of
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00
|
FR0000050809
|
156,30
|
EUR
|
30
|
XPAR
|
57107081
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00
|
FR0000050809
|
156,30
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
57107082
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00
|
FR0000050809
|
156,30
|
EUR
|
15
|
XPAR
|
57107085
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00
|
FR0000050809
|
156,30
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
57107086
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:47:45+157:00
|
FR0000050809
|
156,80
|
EUR
|
7
|
XPAR
|
57107173
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00
|
FR0000050809
|
157,30
|
EUR
|
10
|
XPAR
|
57107594
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00
|
FR0000050809
|
157,30
|
EUR
|
25
|
XPAR
|
57107595
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00
|
FR0000050809
|
157,30
|
EUR
|
16
|
XPAR
|
57107596
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T10:11:34+159:00
|
FR0000050809
|
158,90
|
EUR
|
27
|
XPAR
|
57108552
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T10:20:39+158:00
|
FR0000050809
|
157,70
|
EUR
|
27,00
|
XPAR
|
57109056
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T10:39:28+160:00
|
FR0000050809
|
160,00
|
EUR
|
29,00
|
XPAR
|
57110066
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T11:00:08+159:00
|
FR0000050809
|
159
|
EUR
|
6,00
|
XPAR
|
57111028
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T11:00:12+159:00
|
FR0000050809
|
159
|
EUR
|
23,00
|
XPAR
|
57111042
|
Employee share
|
SOPRA STERIA GROUP
|
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
|
ODDO & CIE
|
585
|
2021-07-30T11:09:37+159:00
|
FR0000050809
|
159
|
EUR
|
25,00
|
XPAR
|
57111755
|
Employee share
