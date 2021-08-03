checkAd

Sopra Steria Group Weekly Disclosure of Transactions in Own Shares From July 26th to 30th, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Name of the Issuer

Identity code of the Issuer

Day of the
transaction

Identity code of the financial
instrument (Code ISIN)

Total daily volume
(in number of
shares)

Daily weighted average
purchase price of the
shares

Market

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

30/07/2021

FR0000050809

275

157,8491

Euronext

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the
Issuer

Identity code of the
Issuer

Name of
the
Broker

Identity
code of
the
Broker

Day/Hour of the
transaction (CET)

(CET)
Identity
code of the
financial
instrument

Price
per
unit

Currency

Quantity
bought

Identity
code of
the
Market

Reference
number of
the
transaction

Purpose of
the buyback

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00

FR0000050809

156,30

EUR

30

XPAR

57107081

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00

FR0000050809

156,30

EUR

25

XPAR

57107082

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00

FR0000050809

156,30

EUR

15

XPAR

57107085

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:46:13+156:00

FR0000050809

156,30

EUR

10

XPAR

57107086

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:47:45+157:00

FR0000050809

156,80

EUR

7

XPAR

57107173

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00

FR0000050809

157,30

EUR

10

XPAR

57107594

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00

FR0000050809

157,30

EUR

25

XPAR

57107595

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T09:52:30+157:00

FR0000050809

157,30

EUR

16

XPAR

57107596

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T10:11:34+159:00

FR0000050809

158,90

EUR

27

XPAR

57108552

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T10:20:39+158:00

FR0000050809

157,70

EUR

27,00

XPAR

57109056

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T10:39:28+160:00

FR0000050809

160,00

EUR

29,00

XPAR

57110066

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T11:00:08+159:00

FR0000050809

159

EUR

6,00

XPAR

57111028

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T11:00:12+159:00

FR0000050809

159

EUR

23,00

XPAR

57111042

Employee share

SOPRA STERIA GROUP

96950020QIOHAAK9V551

ODDO & CIE

585

2021-07-30T11:09:37+159:00

FR0000050809

159

EUR

25,00

XPAR

57111755

Employee share

 

