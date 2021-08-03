checkAd

NEURONES Organic growth up + 12.7% in 1st half 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 17:40  |  14   |   |   

PRESS INFORMATION        Nanterre, August 3, 2021 (after trading)
Heading: 1st half 2021 revenues

Organic growth up 12.7% in 1st half 2021

Revenues
(in millions of euros) 		2019 2020 2021 growth of which organic
Q1 128.7 135.3 144.2 + 6.6% + 5.7%
Q2 125.1 119.1 145,1 + 21.8% + 20.7%
Total H1 revenues 253.8 254.4 289.3 + 13.7% + 12.7%

Achievements

With a 20.7% increase in organic growth in the 2nd quarter, growth for the first six months of the year was + 12.7% compared to the same period in 2020 (on a like for like basis).

Compared to the 1st half of 2019, growth was up + 14%.

The accelerating effect of the pandemic on the digital transformation of organizations seems to be more pronounced than expected, with a strong demand for digital, cloud and cyber security.

Thanks to the increase in volumes and the cyclical limitation of fixed costs, the operating profit for the first half of the year amounted to 10.5% of revenues (¹), compared to 8.7% for the first half of 2020 and 9.1% for the first half of 2019 (²).

(¹) Unaudited and after inclusion of 0.3% expenses related to bonus shares.
(²) Excluding capital gains on disposals.

Outlook

Given the good performance of these first six months, both in terms of growth and profitability, NEURONES is raising its forecasts and now expects the following for the whole year:

  • revenues of at least €570 million,
  • an operating profit close to 10%.

About NEURONES

With 5,700 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 - SRD (deferred settlement) mid-caps
www.neurones.net

Press Relations:
O'Connection
Valérie Hackenheimer
Tel.: +33 (0)6 12 80 35 20
fmonnier@oconnection.fr

NEURONES
Matthieu Vautier
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
rp@neurones.net 		Investor Relations:
NEURONES
Paul-César Bonnel
Tel.: +33 (0)1 41 37 41 37
investisseurs@neurones.net

 

Attachments





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NEURONES Organic growth up + 12.7% in 1st half 2021 PRESS INFORMATION        Nanterre, August 3, 2021 (after trading)Heading: 1st half 2021 revenues Organic growth up + 12.7% in 1st half 2021 Revenues(in millions of euros)201920202021growthof which …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão lease and operate contracts
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sustainability Report ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board