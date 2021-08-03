Allied Announces Launch of $500 Million Green Bond Offering

TORONTO, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:AP.UN)(“Allied”) announced today that it has launched an offering of $500 million aggregate principal amount of series I senior unsecured debentures (the “Debentures”). The Debentures are being offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc. Allied intends to provide further details of the offering, including pricing information, when available.

The Debentures are Allied’s second green bond issuance under its previously announced Green Financing Framework, which is available on Allied’s website at https://www.alliedreit.com/company/esg/ .

“This second green bond financing is an important step in solidifying our bond market franchise,” said Michael Emory, President & CEO. “It will enable us to do the following: (i) fix our interest cost on $494 million of debt for a term of 10.5 years; (ii) increase the weighted average term to maturity of our debt from 5.9 years to 7.3 years; (iii) increase the unencumbered portion of our portfolio to 96%; (iv) improve our interest coverage ratio from 3.3 to 3.5 times; and (v) maintain our net debt as a multiple of annualized adjusted EBITDA.”

Allied makes this offering pursuant to its base shelf prospectus dated June 2, 2021. The terms of the offering will be described in a prospectus supplement to be filed with Canadian securities regulators.

Allied intends to allocate the net proceeds of the offering to fund the financing and/or refinancing of eligible green projects (“Eligible Green Projects”) as described in the Allied Green Financing Framework (the “Framework”). Prior to allocation of the net proceeds of the offering to Eligible Green Projects, Allied intends to use the net proceeds of the offering (a) to prepay approximately $494 million aggregate principal amount of first mortgages and (b) for general trust purposes. The net proceeds will ultimately be allocated to Eligible Green Projects in accordance with the Framework.