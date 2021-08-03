checkAd

Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares for July 2021

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE        

Disclosure Of Trading In Own Shares
For July 2021

CLICHY – August 03, 2021

In compliance with general regulation on share buy-backs, SOCIÉTÉ BIC declares below the transactions made on its own shares for July 2021 :

Date Number of shares Average weighted price in € Amount in €
01/07/21 3,360 59.4737 199,831.63
02/07/21 3,320 59.8291 198,632.61
05/07/21 3,320 59.3683 197,102.76
06/07/21 3,320 58.8260 195,302.32
07/07/21 3,340 58.5695 195,622.13
08/07/21 3,420 56.8631 194,471.80
09/07/21 3,420 56.8607 194,463.59
12/07/21 3,900 57.4481 224,047.59
13/07/21 3,900 57.0324 222,426.36
14/07/21 3,955 56.5084 223,490.72
15/07/21 4,130 55.9598 231,113.97
16/07/21 4,130 55.6747 229,936.51
19/07/21 3,960 54.7192 216,688.03
20/07/21 3,950 55.0139 217,304.91
21/07/21 3,950 55.0641 217,503.20
22/07/21 2,125 54.9695 116,810.19
22/07/21 1,825 54.9695 100,319.34
23/07/21 3,950 55.2270 218,146.65
26/07/21 3,900 55.1373 215,035.47
27/07/21 4,200 55.6731 233,827.02
28/07/21 4,800 55.5636 266,705.28
29/07/21 4,700 59.2410 278,432.70
30/07/21 4,300 57.6256 247,790.08
TOTAL 85,175 56.7655 4,835,004.86

ABOUT BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids, BIC FlexTM, BodyMark by BICTM, Cello, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil, Tipp-Ex, Us. TM, Wite-Out and more. In 2020, BIC Net Sales were 1,627.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

Contact

Sophie Palliez-Capian
VP, Corporate Stakeholder Engagement
+33 1 45 19 55 28
+ 33 87 89 3351
Sophie.palliez@bicworld.com

Michèle Ventura
Senior Manager, Investor Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 52 98
Michele.ventura@bicworld.com

Albane de La Tour d’Artaise
Senior Manager, Institutional Press Relations
+ 33 1 45 19 51 51
+ 33 7 85 88 19 48
Albane.DeLaTourDArtaise@bicworld.com

Isabelle de Segonzac
Image 7
+ 33 6 89 87 61 39
isegonzac@image7.fr

2021-2022 AGENDA

ALL DATES TO BE CONFIRMED

3rd Quarter 2021 Results October 26, 2021
FY 2021 Results February 15, 2022
1st Quarter 2022 Results April 26, 2022
2022 Annual General Meeting 18 May, 2022
First Half 2022 Results August 2, 2022
3 rd Quarter 2022 Results October 27, 2022

 

