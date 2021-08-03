checkAd

Verimatrix Filing of First-Half 2021 Financial Report

Verimatrix (Paris:VMX) (Euronext Paris : VMX) announced that it has made available to the public and filed with the French financial market authority (the Autorité des marchés financiers – the “AMF”) its interim financial report as of June 30, 2021 ("rapport financier semestriel") in French language. The report can be viewed on the Company's website: https://investors.verimatrix.com/

  • Third-quarter 2021 revenue: October 20, 2021

Verimatrix (Euronext Paris: VMX) helps power the modern connected world with security made for people. We protect digital content, applications, and devices with intuitive, people-centered and frictionless security. Leading brands turn to Verimatrix to secure everything from premium movies and live streaming sports, to sensitive financial and healthcare data, to mission-critical mobile applications. We enable the trusted connections our customers depend on to deliver compelling content and experiences to millions of consumers around the world. Verimatrix helps partners get to market faster, scale easily, protect valuable revenue streams, and win new business. Visit www.verimatrix.com.

