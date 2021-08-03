checkAd

Availability of the 2021 First Half Financial Report

Roissy, August 3, 2021

Availability of the 2021 First Half Financial Report

Air France-KLM’s 2021 First Half Financial Report (January-June 2021) was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on August 3, 2021.

The French language version of this document is available in the regulatory conditions and may be consulted in the Results and Regulated information sections of the Air France-KLM website, (www.airfranceklm.com/fr/finance/publications), and on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).

The English version of the 2021 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com/finance) in the Results and Regulated information sections.

Investor relations                                                                 Press
Olivier Gall                 Michiel Klinkers                                        
+33 1 49 89 52 59                         +33 1 49 89 52 60                 +33 1 41 56 56 00
olgall@airfranceklm.com                        Michiel.Klinkers@airfranceklm.com
Website: www.airfranceklm.com

Attachment





