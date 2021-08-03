Bel to Participate in 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference on August 6, 2021

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that management will participate in the 10th Annual Needham Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1x1 Conference, on August 6, 2021.

Senior management from Bel will be available to meet (virtually) with investors in one-on-one sessions and interested parties may schedule a one-on-one meeting in advance of the conference through the Needham & Co. on-line meeting platform, or by contacting Peter Seltzberg, Investor Relations for Bel.