Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 26/07/2021 and 30/07/2021
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
financial instrument
Daily total volume (in
number of shares)
Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
26/07/2021
FR0010259150
12290
86,2620
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
27/07/2021
FR0010259150
5 800
86,3760
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
28/07/2021
FR0010259150
8 300
86,1527
XPAR
TOTAL
26 390
86,2527
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210803005078/en/
