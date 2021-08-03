checkAd

Ipsen Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 26/07/2021 and 30/07/2021

Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name

Issuer identification code

Transaction date

Identification code of the
financial instrument

Daily total volume (in
number of shares)

Daily weighted
average price of
shares acquired

Platform

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

26/07/2021

FR0010259150

12290

86,2620

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

27/07/2021

FR0010259150

5 800

86,3760

XPAR

IPSEN

549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11

28/07/2021

FR0010259150

8 300

86,1527

XPAR

 

TOTAL

26 390

86,2527

 

Wertpapier


Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Ipsen and Exicure Enter Into Exclusive Collaboration Targeting Rare Neurodegenerative Disorders
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Ipsen Delivers Strong H1 2021 Results and Upgrades Full-Year Guidance
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Ipsen Strengthens Its Pre-clinical Oncology Pipeline With an Exclusive Worldwide-collaboration With BAKX Therapeutics Inc. for BKX-001, Targeting the Apoptosis Pathway
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 19/07/2021 And 23/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 12/07/2021 And 16/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People Living with Parkinson’s Disease
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Ipsen: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 05/07/2021 and 09/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Half-year Statement of IPSEN Liquidity Agreement With NATIXIS ODDO BHF
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Ipsen: Monthly Information Relative to the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Composing the Share Capital
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21IPSEN: Disclosure Transaction in Own Shares Between 28/06/2021 and 02/07/2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten