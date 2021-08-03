checkAd

Changes in Ørsted Executive Committee

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
03.08.2021, 18:06  |  30   |   |   

Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, has decided to resign from the company.

Declan Flanagan has taken the decision to step down from his position as CEO of Ørsted Onshore.

Mads Nipper, Group President and CEO of Ørsted, said:

“Since Ørsted acquired Lincoln Clean Energy in 2018, Declan has successfully led Ørsted Onshore, which over the past three years has grown well ahead of plans and today is a strategically and commercially important part of Ørsted. I’ve very much enjoyed working with Declan, and I’d like to thank him for the significant contribution he’s made to our company. I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore, said:

“After three fulfilling and successful years at Ørsted – and twelve years after founding Lincoln Clean Energy – I’ve decided that now is the right time for a change. I’m proud of everything we’ve achieved and am certain that the superb team that’s been built will go from strength to strength. I want to thank everyone at Ørsted and give my best wishes for a continued successful journey.”

Neil O’Donovan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in Ørsted Onshore, has been appointed interim CEO of Ørsted Onshore and will take over the role with immediate effect. Declan Flanagan will remain available to Ørsted until the end of September 2021 when he will officially leave Ørsted.

The recruitment process for the next CEO of Ørsted Onshore has been initiated.

Ørsted has 4.7 GW onshore renewable energy production in operation and under construction. The ambition is to reach 17.5 GW in 2030 by continuing to accelerate the US build-out across technologies and to globalise by scaling the EU platform and exploring APAC. At the same time, Ørsted will create multi-technology solutions with hybrid wind and solar PV projects and integrated storage.

Contact information

Media Relations
Martin Barlebo
+ 45 99 55 95 52

Investor Relations
Allan Bødskov Andersen
+ 45 99 55 79 96

About Ørsted
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants, and provides energy products to its customers. Ørsted ranks as the world’s most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2021 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action. Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 6,311 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2020, the group's revenue was DKK 52.6 billion (EUR 7.1 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

Attachment





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Changes in Ørsted Executive Committee Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, has decided to resign from the company. Declan Flanagan has taken the decision to step down from his position as CEO of Ørsted Onshore. Mads Nipper, Group …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Sanofi to Acquire Translate Bio; Advances Deployment of mRNA Technology across Vaccines and ...
Sanofi to acquire Translate Bio; advances deployment of mRNA technology across vaccines and ...
Terranet Receives Purchase Order From holoride
Nokia achieves first 5G carrier aggregation call in standalone architecture with Taiwan Mobile
Paltalk, Inc. Announces Pricing of $3.5 Million Underwritten Public Offering and Uplisting to ...
Burning Rock and IMPACT Therapeutics Announce a Global Strategic Partnership for Companion ...
SBM Offshore signed the Letter of Intent for FPSO Alexandre de Gusmão lease and operate contracts
International Petroleum Corporation Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Sustainability Report ...
Nidec Completes the Acquisitions of Stock, Etc. of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Machine Tool Co., ...
Angion Reports Positive Results from Phase 1 Healthy Volunteer Study for ANG-3070 and FDA ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Mass Megawatts Increases its Manufacturing Capabilities for Solar Tracker Production
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board