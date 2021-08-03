Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) today announced its common stock cash dividend in the amount of $0.3025 per share, payable on August 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 16, 2021.



Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2021, the Company owned 228 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 16.5 million square feet and had an enterprise value of approximately $5.9 billion, defined as equity market capitalization plus the principal amount of debt less cash. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 13.1 million square feet nationwide.