Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns

Neil O'Donovan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in Ørsted Onshore, has been appointed interim CEO of Ørsted Onshore and will take over the role with immediate effect




