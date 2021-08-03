checkAd

Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns

Autor: PLX AI
03.08.2021, 18:09  |  48   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, has decided to resign from the company.Neil O’Donovan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in Ørsted Onshore, has been appointed interim …

  • (PLX AI) – Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, has decided to resign from the company.
  • Neil O’Donovan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in Ørsted Onshore, has been appointed interim CEO of Ørsted Onshore and will take over the role with immediate effect
Orsted Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Ørsted Onshore Unit CEO Declan Flanagan Resigns (PLX AI) – Declan Flanagan, CEO of Ørsted Onshore and member of the Ørsted Executive Committee, has decided to resign from the company.Neil O’Donovan, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in Ørsted Onshore, has been appointed interim …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PREVIEW: Novo Nordisk New Obesity Drug & Guidance in Focus, Analysts Say
Maersk Guidance Upgrade Is Bigger Than Expected, Sydbank Says
Mowi Is Still a Buy Despite Q2 Earnings Miss, Nordea Says
Vestas Gets 58 MW Order in Australia
DBV Posts H1 Operating Income Falling to $1.5 Million
Maersk Raises FY Outlook After Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations
RWE Renewables Signs Contract for Seabed Mapping at 3 UK Offshore Projects
Bayer Gets Positive Phase 2 Results for Eliapixant in Refractory Chronic Cough
Eastman Chemical Q2 Revenue Beats Consensus; Raises Outlook
Adapteo Q2 Adjusted EBITDA EUR 26.7 Million vs. Estimate EUR 28 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
Nokia Raises Guidance After Solid Q2 Beat on Profit
Novo Nordisk Shares Rise After Analysts Lift Price Targets
Telefonica Deutschland Q2 Revenue, OIBDA Beat Consensus Estimates; Outlook Raised
Yara Sells Salitre Phosphate Mining Project in Brazil for USD 410 Million
DSV Rises as Analysts Rave About Another Beat & Raise Report
Siemens Gamesa Gives New FY Outlook After Q3 Earnings
OMV Q2 Earnings Better Than Estimates; CCS Net EUR 643 Million
PayPal Q2 EPS Beats Consensus Even as Revenue Misses
Grenke Raises FY Net Profit Outlook to EUR 60-80 Million from EUR 50-70 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade
Wienerberger Buys FloPlast, Cork Plastics with Combined Revenues of EUR 100 Million
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO
Hexagon Buys Infor's EAM Business for USD 2.75 Billion in Cash & Shares
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Nordex Can Almost Double Over 12 Months, Bank of America Says
Daimler Says Mercedes-Benz to Go All Electric By End of Decade

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21Maydorns Meinung: Daimler, Siemens Energy & Gamesa, Nordex, Orsted, TUI, AMC, BYD, CureVac, Apple, S. Lithium
Der Aktionär TV | Marktberichte
12.07.21AKTIE IM FOKUS: Versorger holen etwas Nachholpotenzial auf
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
09.07.21Offshore-Windkraft-Gigant : Ørsted-Deutschlandchef Kubitza: „die Nachfrage nach grünem Strom und Wasserstoff ist enorm“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
08.07.21Ørsted Partners with Falck Renewables, BlueFloat for Scottish Offshore Wind Bids
PLX AI | Analysen
07.07.21Orsted Bids to Develop 760 MW Offshore Wind Project in Maryland
PLX AI | Analysen
05.07.21GOLDMAN SACHS stuft Orsted auf 'Buy'
dpa-AFX Analysen | Analysen: kaufen