checkAd

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call to be Held on August 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
03.08.2021, 18:15  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call to be Held on August 16, 2021

03.08.2021 / 18:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Release

Burcon Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call to be Held on August 16, 2021

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 3, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Monday August 16, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-855-327-6837
Dial-in (toll/international): 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10015651

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established in a joint venture between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.

Seite 1 von 3
Burcon NutraScience Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: burcon – ein spekulativer play im nahrungsmittelsektor
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call to be Held on August 16, 2021 DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call to be Held on August 16, 2021 03.08.2021 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: 2Q21 SEA Part 1 of 1
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Total Voting Rights
DGAP-News: ETERNA schafft Basis für nachhaltige Finanzierung und initiiert ein StaRUG-Verfahren zur Sanierung ...
DGAP-News: CENIT Konzern-EBIT steigt im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um 19,8%
DGAP-Adhoc: AKASOL AG: Verlangen des Hauptaktionärs auf Durchführung eines verschmelzungsrechtlichen ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Gerichtsurteil zu Gunsten der asknet Solutions AG zur Haftung eines ehemaligen Vorstandsmitglieds ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Court ruling in favor of asknet Solutions AG on liability of former Management Board member ...
DGAP-News: Cliq Digital AG: Stärkstes erstes Halbjahr aller Zeiten, Kundenbasiswert um 29 % gestiegen
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG startet Blockchain-Inkubator mit führendem Startup-Accelerator in den ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
DGAP-News: Baader Bank steigert Halbjahresergebnis erneut
Compleo strengthens partnership with Clever in Denmark
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director Declaration
DGAP-News: Schaeffler AG: CFO Dr. Klaus Patzak is leaving Schaeffler AG
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schliesst ein exklusives Vertriebsabkommen im Nahen Osten ab
DGAP-DD: flatexDEGIRO AG deutsch
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Announced Emergency Use Authorization of ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Neubewertung der Risiken im Zusammenhang mit den Structured Alpha Fonds
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
Nächster exklusiver Liefervertrag - Havn Life Sciences beliefert 'Cube Psytech'
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Finanzierung für Erweiterung der Batterieanodenmaterial-Anlage
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
18:15 UhrDGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon kündigt für 16. August 2021 Konferenzgespräch über erstes Quartal im Geschäftsjahr 2022 an (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
18:15 UhrDGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon kündigt für 16. August 2021 Konferenzgespräch über erstes Quartal im Geschäftsjahr 2022 an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon gibt Berufung von Jeanne McCaherty in den Board of Directors bekannt (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
09.07.21DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon gibt Berufung von Jeanne McCaherty in den Board of Directors bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp.: BURCON ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JEANNE MCCAHERTY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten