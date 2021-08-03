DGAP-News: Burcon NutraScience Corp. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Burcon NutraScience Corp.: Burcon Announces Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Conference Call to be Held on August 16, 2021 03.08.2021 / 18:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vancouver, British Columbia, August 3, 2021 - Burcon NutraScience Corporation ("Burcon or the "Company") (TSX: BU) (NASDAQ: BRCN), a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, will hold an investor conference call and webcast on Monday, August 16, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021. The Company's financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

A link to the webcast of the conference call will be available on Burcon's website under "Presentations" or directly here. The webcast will also be archived for future playback.

Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial in using the details below:

Date: Monday August 16, 2021

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in (North America): 1-855-327-6837

Dial-in (toll/international): 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10015651

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of clean-label, plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. With over 290 issued patents and 200 additional patent applications developed over a span of more than 20 years, Burcon has grown an extensive portfolio of composition, application and process patents covering novel plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp, sunflower seed and more. In 2019, Merit Functional Foods Corporation ("Merit Foods") was established in a joint venture between Burcon and three veteran food industry executives. Merit Foods has built a state-of-the-art protein production facility in Manitoba, Canada to produce, under licence, Burcon's novel pea and canola protein ingredients. For more information, visit www.burcon.ca.