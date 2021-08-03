BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading Cryptocurrency Tax Software Startup

Founded in 2017, and built by industry veterans in technology, finance, and accounting, ZenLedger aggregates user transaction information across thousands of exchanges, wallets, and tokens into one simple dashboard, making it easy to calculate tax liability and make financial decisions. ZenLedger helps cryptocurrency investors and tax professionals stay compliant with integration support for over 400+ exchanges, 40+ blockchains, and 20+ DeFi protocols.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. ("BIGG" or the "Company") (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W) , owner of Netcoins ( Netcoins.ca ) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic investment of USD $200,0000 in ZenLedger.

The Series A funding round includes investors Bloccelerate VC, Mark Cuban’s Radical Ventures, G1 VC, Borderless Capital, 4RC, Centrality, CoinGecko, Accelerator Ventures, and angel investors Jon Staenberg and Darren Lau, along with BIGG Digital Assets. The raise also included recommitment from previous investors Vestigo Ventures, Castle Island Ventures, Migration Capital, Blackwater Capital, and Karl Muth.

ZenLedger CEO, Pat Larson, commented “We believe in the incredible investment and income opportunity that crypto is bringing to the world. We are happy to work with BIGG Digital Assets to help investors and tax professionals make great investments and then easily handle their accounting, tax, and compliance needs.”

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented “As part of a compliant and regulated future for crypto, where adoption goes mainstream, tax calculation and reporting will continue to become even more essential in the crypto ecosystem. Our investment in ZenLedger, joined by an elite set of crypto investors, shows our support for an established group of entrepreneurs and our commitment to continued leadership in the cryptocurrency sector.”

On behalf of the Board

Mark Binns

CEO

ir@biggdigitalassets.com



Investor Relations

Victoria Rutherford

Victoria@adcap.ca

T: 1.480.625.5772

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).