Trinity Bank Reports: Return on Assets 1.46% Return on Equity 14.18%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2021.

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2021.

Results of Operations

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,130,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 26%.

For the first six months of 2021, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $2,754,000, an increase of 22% over the first half of 2020 results of $2,254,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2021 were $2.44, an increase of 23% over the first half of 2020 results of $1.99 per diluted common share.

Matt R. Opitz, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the performance Trinity Bank was able to achieve in 2Q. These results represent our most profitable quarter since inception and that is due to the hard work and dedication of our great staff. PPP fee income and core loan growth, excluding PPP loans, were the primary drivers in achieving this above average performance."

"We have successfully submitted all round one PPP loans for forgiveness and have received 100% forgiveness on all but one loan that has been processed. Subsequently, that loan has been paid off. We are now focused on assisting our customers with the forgiveness of round two loans and have already begun those efforts."

"We continue to see above average loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as prospective customers who are encountering challenges with their banks. We are well positioned to continue taking advantage of this growth opportunity but, as always, we remain focused on quality over quantity."

"We are still faced with a great deal of uncertainty and have prepared accordingly, adding significantly to our Loan Loss Reserve this year, despite no material deterioration in our loan portfolio. With our core earnings (excluding PPP impact), strong capital base, asset quality, and efficiency, we remain ready to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:
Richard Burt
Executive Vice President
Trinity Bank
817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 
Quarter Ended   Six Months Ending  

 
June 30 %   June 30 %  
EARNINGS SUMMARY
2021 2020 Change   2021 2020 Change  

 

 
 
  		 
 
 
  		 
Interest income
$ 3,806 $ 3,042 25.1 % $ 7,462 $ 5,964 25.1 %
Interest expense
  144   188 -23.4 %   276   569 -51.5 %
Net Interest Income
  3,662   2,854 28.3 %   7,186   5,395 33.2 %

 
                       
Service charges on deposits
  58   39 48.7 %   115   89 29.2 %
Other income
  104   79 31.6 %   195   159 22.6 %
Total Non Interest Income
  162   118 37.3 %   310   248 25.0 %

 
                       
Salaries and benefits expense
  1,080   1,037 4.1 %   2,039   1,892 7.8 %
Occupancy and equipment expense
  114   113 0.9 %   238   228 4.4 %
Other expense
  405   412 -1.7 %   910   814 11.8 %
Total Non Interest Expense
  1,599   1,562 2.4 %   3,187   2,934 8.6 %

 
                       
Pretax pre-provision income
  2,225   1,410 57.8 %   4,309   2,709 59.1 %

 
                       
Gain on sale of securities
  0   0 N/M     0   0 N/M  
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
  0   0 N/M     0   0 N/M  
Gain on sale of assets
  0   0 N/M     0   0 N/M  

 
                       
Provision for Loan Losses
  550   125 340.0 %   1,100   125 780.0 %

 
                       
Earnings before income taxes
  1,675   1,285 30.4 %   3,209   2,584 24.2 %
Provision for income taxes
  249   155 N/M     455   330 37.9 %

 
                       
Net Earnings
$ 1,426 $ 1,130 26.2 % $ 2,754 $ 2,254 22.2 %

 
                       
Basic earnings per share
  1.32   1.04 26.5 %   2.55   2.07 23.1 %
Basic weighted average shares
  1,084   1,086       1,081   1,087    
outstanding
                       

 
                       
Diluted earnings per share - estimate
  1.26   1.00 26.0 %   2.44   1.99 22.8 %
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
  1,130   1,133       1,127   1,134    

 
Average for Quarter
  		  Average for Six Months
  		 

 
June 30 %   June 30 %  
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
2021 2020 Change   2021 2020 Change  

 

 
 
  		 
 
 
  		 
Total loans
$ 261,273 $ 212,258 23.1 % $ 262,025 $ 190,812 37.3 %
Total short term investments
  28,242   41,211 -31.5 %   19,931   40,061 -50.2 %
Total investment securities
  96,153   81,496 18.0 %   95,251   77,753 22.5 %

 
                       
Earning assets
  385,668   334,965 15.1 %   377,207   308,626 22.2 %

 
                       
Total assets
  391,571   342,369 14.4 %   383,478   316,082 21.3 %

 
                       
Noninterest bearing deposits
  136,853   122,409 11.8 %   142,334   105,435 35.0 %
Interest bearing deposits
  211,012   180,558 16.9 %   197,935   171,387 15.5 %

 
                       
Total deposits
  347,865   302,967 14.8 %   340,269   276,822 22.9 %

 
                       
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
  0   0 N/M     122   0 N/M  

 
                       
Shareholders' equity
$ 40,236 $ 36,611 9.9 % $ 39,713 $ 36,495 8.8 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 
  Average for Quarter Ending  
 
  June 30,     March 31,     Dec 31,     Sept. 30,     June 30,  
BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY
  2021     2021     2020     2020     2020  

 
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		   
  		 
Total loans
  $ 261,273     $ 262,840     $ 239,440     $ 216,454     $ 212,337  
Total short term investments
    28,242       11,131       23,960       32,176       41,211  
Total investment securities
    96,153       94,737       93,094       92,272       81,496  

 
                                       
Earning assets
    385,668       368,708       356,494       340,902       335,044  

 
                                       
Total assets
    391,571       375,295       363,558       342,058       342,369  

 
                                       
Noninterest bearing deposits
    136,853       133,541       130,114       117,655       122,409  
Interest bearing deposits
    211,012       199,047       191,654       189,053       180,558  

 
                                       
Total deposits
    347,865       332,588       321,768       306,708       302,967  

 
                                       
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
    0       244       0       0       0  

 
                                       
Shareholders' equity
  $ 40,236     $ 39,352     $ 38,084     $ 37,602     $ 36,611  

 
Quarter Ended

 
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,
HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY
2021 2021 2020 2020 2020

 

 
 
 
 
 
Interest income
$ 3,806 $ 3,656 $ 3,177 $ 2,949 $ 3,042
Interest expense
  144   131   129   158   188
Net Interest Income
  3,662   3,525   3,048   2,791   2,854

 
                   
Service charges on deposits
  58   56   61   56   39
Other income
  104   91   90   86   79
Total Non Interest Income
  162   147   151   142   118

 
                   
Salaries and benefits expense
  1,080   959   977   915   1,037
Occupancy and equipment expense
  114   124   119   94   113
Other expense
  405   505   362   364   412
Total Non Interest Expense
  1,599   1,588   1,458   1,373   1,562

 
                   
Pretax pre-provision income
  2,225   2,084   1,741   1,560   1,410

 
                   
Gain on sale of securities
  0   0   (1   0   0
Gain on sale of foreclosed assets
  0   0   0   18   0
Gain on sale of other assets
  0   0   0   0   0

 
                   
Provision for Loan Losses
  550   550   315   200   125

 
                   
Earnings before income taxes
  1,675   1,534   1,425   1,378   1,285
Provision for income taxes
  249   206   179   162   155

 
                   
Net Earnings
$ 1,426 $ 1,328 $ 1,246 $ 1,216 $ 1,130

 
                   
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.26 $ 1.18 $ 1.10 $ 1.08 $ 1.00

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 
Ending Balance  
 
June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30,  
HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET
2021 2021 2020 2020 2020  

 

 
 
 
 
  		 
Total loans
$ 249,390 $ 270,619 $ 252,207 $ 228,473 $ 216,848  
Total short term investments
  31,247   10,941   24,993   16,429   38,648  
Total investment securities
  100,499   93,615   95,244   90,606   90,658  

 
                     
Total earning assets
  381,136   375,175   372,444   335,508   346,154  

 
                     
Allowance for loan losses
  (4,016   (3,466   (2,915   (2,598   (2,396 )
Premises and equipment
  2,218   2,221   2,340   2,400   2,455  
Other Assets
  10,507   7,645   6,237   6,748   5,673  

 
                     
Total assets
  389,845   381,575   378,106   342,058   351,886  

 
                     
Noninterest bearing deposits
  149,049   135,920   134,692   114,284   118,933  
Interest bearing deposits
  196,355   202,205   201,120   186,096   192,159  

 
                     
Total deposits
  345,404   338,125   335,812   300,380   311,092  

 
                     
Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements
  0   0   0   0   0  
Other Liabilities
  1,539   2,181   1,270   2,029   1,501  

 
                     
Total liabilities
  346,943   340,306   337,082   302,409   312,593  

 
                     
Shareholders' Equity Actual
  40,957   39,352   38,778   37,463   37,089  
Unrealized Gain - AFS
  1,945   1,917   2,246   2,186   2,203  
Total Equity
$ 42,902 $ 41,269 $ 41,024 $ 39,649 $ 39,292  

 
Quarter Ending  
 
June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  

 

  		 
  		             
Nonaccrual loans
$ 297   $ 321   $ 249   $ 266   $ 388  
Restructured loans
$ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0  
Other real estate & foreclosed assets
$ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 320  
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
$ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0  
Total nonperforming assets
$ 297   $ 321   $ 249   $ 266   $ 708  

 
                             
Accruing loans past due 30-89 days
$ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0   $ 0  

 
                             
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage
                             
of loans and foreclosed assets
  0.12 %   0.12 %   0.10 %   0.12 %   0.33 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 
Quarter Ending  
ALLOWANCE FOR
June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
LOAN LOSSES
2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  

 

  		 
  		 
  		 
  		 
  		 
Balance at beginning of period
$ 3,466   $ 2,915   $ 2,598   $ 2,396   $ 2,269  
Loans charged off
  0     0     0     0     0  
Loan recoveries
  0     1     2     2     2  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
  0     1     2     2     2  
Provision for loan losses
  550     550     315     200     125  
Balance at end of period
$ 4,016   $ 3,466   $ 2,915   $ 2,598   $ 2,396  
 
                             
Allowance for loan losses
  1.61 %   1.28 %   1.16 %   1.14 %   1.10 %
as a percentage of total loans
                             
Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans
  1.86 %   1.62 %   1.46 %   1.48 %   1.36 %
as a percentage of total loans
                             
Allowance for loan losses
  1352 %   1080 %   1171 %   977 %   338 %
as a percentage of nonperforming assets
                             
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a
  0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.00 %
percentage of average loans
                             
Provision for loan losses
  0.21 %   0.21 %   0.13 %   0.09 %   0.06 %
as a percentage of average loans
                             

 
Quarter Ending  
 
June 30,   March 31,   Dec 31,   Sept. 30,   June 30,  
SELECTED RATIOS
2021   2021   2020   2020   2020  

 

  		 
  		 
  		 
  		 
  		 
Return on average assets (annualized)
  1.46 %   1.42 %   1.37 %   1.42 %   1.32 %
 
                             
Return on average equity (annualized)
  13.51 %   12.88 %   12.15 %   12.19 %   11.88 %

 
                             
Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
  14.18 %   13.56 %   12.85 %   12.94 %   12.34 %
 
                             
Average shareholders' equity to average assets
  10.28 %   10.49 %   10.48 %   10.99 %   10.69 %

 
                             
Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent)
  4.11 %   4.14 %   3.88 %   3.65 %   3.81 %

 
                             
Effective Cost of Funds
  0.14 %   0.15 %   0.28 %   0.19 %   0.22 %
 
                             
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
  3.97 %   3.99 %   3.60 %   3.46 %   3.59 %
 
                             
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
  40.5 %   41.4 %   44.8 %   50.4 %   51.6 %

 
                             
End of period book value per common share
$ 39.47   $ 38.11   $ 37.88   $ 36.61   $ 36.18  

 
                             
End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments)
$ 37.68   $ 36.34   $ 35.81   $ 34.59   $ 34.15  
 
                             
End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's)
  1,087     1,083     1,083     1,083     1,086  

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 
Quarter Ending  
 
June 30,2021   June 30,2020  

 

 
 
  		  Tax  
 
 
  		  Tax  
 
Average
 
  		  Equivalent   Average
 
  		  Equivalent  
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance Interest Yield   Yield   Balance Interest Yield   Yield  
Interest Earning Assets:                        
Short term investment
$ 27,838 11 0.16 % 0.16 % $ 41,211 13 0.13 % 0.13 %
FRB Stock
  404 6 6.00 % 6.00 %   395 6 6.00 % 6.00 %
Taxable securities
  2,198 0 0.00 % 0.00 %   0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Tax Free securities
  93,955 605 2.58 % 3.26 %   81,101 564 2.78 % 3.52 %
Loans
  261,273 3,184 4.87 % 4.87 %   212,258 2,459 4.63 % 4.63 %

 
                           
Total Interest Earning Assets
  385,668 3,806 3.95 % 4.11 %   334,965 3,042 3.63 % 3.81 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)


 
June 30
  		  June 30
  		 
 
2021 %   2020 %  
LOAN PORTFOLIO            

 

 
  		 
 
  		 
Commercial and industrial
$ 147,373 59.09 % $ 140,483 64.78 %
Real estate:
               
Commercial
  61,051 24.48 %   31,017 14.30 %
Residential
  17,149 6.88 %   23,043 10.63 %
Construction and development
  23,476 9.41 %   21,875 10.09 %
Consumer
  341 0.14 %   430 0.20 %

 
               
Total loans (gross)
  249,390 100.00 %   216,848 100.00 %

 
               
Unearned discounts
  0 0.00 %   0 0.00 %

 
               
Total loans (net)
$ 249,390 100.00 % $ 216,848 100.00 %

 
  June 30     June 30  
 
  2020     2020  
REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA
 
  		   
  		 
Tier 1 Capital
  $ 40,955     $ 37,089  
Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2)
  $ 42,900     $ 39,370  
Total Risk-Adjusted Assets
  $ 236,963     $ 182,279  
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio
    17.28 %     20.35 %
Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio
    18.54 %     21.60 %
Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
    10.54 %     10.83 %

 
               
OTHER DATA
               
Full Time Equivalent
               
Employees (FTE's)
    23       23  

 
               
Stock Price Range
               
(For the Three Months Ended):
               
High
  $ 75.00     $ 64.98  
Low
  $ 61.31     $ 58.90  
Close
  $ 75.00     $ 60.50  

