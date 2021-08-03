Trinity Bank Reports: Return on Assets 1.46% Return on Equity 14.18%

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2021.Results of …

FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Trinity Bank N.A. (OTC Bulletin Board: TYBT) today announced operating results for the three months ending June 30, 2021 and YTD results for the six months ending June 30, 2021.

Trinity Bank, N.A. reported Net Income after Taxes of $1,426,000 or $1.26 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2021, compared to $1,130,000 or $1.00 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 26%.

For the first six months of 2021, Net Income after Taxes amounted to $2,754,000, an increase of 22% over the first half of 2020 results of $2,254,000. Earnings per diluted common share for the first half of 2021 were $2.44, an increase of 23% over the first half of 2020 results of $1.99 per diluted common share.

Matt R. Opitz, Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am pleased with the performance Trinity Bank was able to achieve in 2Q. These results represent our most profitable quarter since inception and that is due to the hard work and dedication of our great staff. PPP fee income and core loan growth, excluding PPP loans, were the primary drivers in achieving this above average performance."

"We have successfully submitted all round one PPP loans for forgiveness and have received 100% forgiveness on all but one loan that has been processed. Subsequently, that loan has been paid off. We are now focused on assisting our customers with the forgiveness of round two loans and have already begun those efforts."

"We continue to see above average loan demand both from our existing customer base as well as prospective customers who are encountering challenges with their banks. We are well positioned to continue taking advantage of this growth opportunity but, as always, we remain focused on quality over quantity."

"We are still faced with a great deal of uncertainty and have prepared accordingly, adding significantly to our Loan Loss Reserve this year, despite no material deterioration in our loan portfolio. With our core earnings (excluding PPP impact), strong capital base, asset quality, and efficiency, we remain ready to take advantage of opportunities for continued growth."

Trinity Bank, N.A. is a commercial bank that began operations May 28, 2003. For a full financial statement, visit Trinity Bank's website: www.trinitybk.com Regulatory reporting format is also available at www.fdic.gov.

For information contact:

Richard Burt

Executive Vice President

Trinity Bank

817-763-9966

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding future financial conditions, results of operations and the Bank's business operations. Such forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, monetary policy and general economic conditions in Texas and the greater Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area, the risks of changes in interest rates on the level and composition of deposits, loan demand and the values of loan collateral, securities and interest rate protection agreements, the actions of competitors and customers, the success of the Bank in implementing its strategic plan, the failure of the assumptions underlying the reserves for loan losses and the estimations of values of collateral and various financial assets and liabilities, that the costs of technological changes are more difficult or expensive than anticipated, the effects of regulatory restrictions imposed on banks generally, any changes in fiscal, monetary or regulatory policies and other uncertainties as discussed in the Bank's Registration Statement on Form SB‑1 filed with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should these underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from outcomes expected or anticipated by the Bank. A forward-looking statement may include a statement of the assumptions or bases underlying the forward‑looking statement. The Bank believes it has chosen these assumptions or bases in good faith and that they are reasonable. However, the Bank cautions you that assumptions or bases almost always vary from actual results, and the differences between assumptions or bases and actual results can be material. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly update or otherwise revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless the securities laws require the Bank to do so.

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ended Six Months Ending

June 30 % June 30 % EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Interest income $ 3,806 $ 3,042 25.1 % $ 7,462 $ 5,964 25.1 % Interest expense 144 188 -23.4 % 276 569 -51.5 % Net Interest Income 3,662 2,854 28.3 % 7,186 5,395 33.2 %

Service charges on deposits 58 39 48.7 % 115 89 29.2 % Other income 104 79 31.6 % 195 159 22.6 % Total Non Interest Income 162 118 37.3 % 310 248 25.0 %

Salaries and benefits expense 1,080 1,037 4.1 % 2,039 1,892 7.8 % Occupancy and equipment expense 114 113 0.9 % 238 228 4.4 % Other expense 405 412 -1.7 % 910 814 11.8 % Total Non Interest Expense 1,599 1,562 2.4 % 3,187 2,934 8.6 %

Pretax pre-provision income 2,225 1,410 57.8 % 4,309 2,709 59.1 %

Gain on sale of securities 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M Gain on sale of assets 0 0 N/M 0 0 N/M

Provision for Loan Losses 550 125 340.0 % 1,100 125 780.0 %

Earnings before income taxes 1,675 1,285 30.4 % 3,209 2,584 24.2 % Provision for income taxes 249 155 N/M 455 330 37.9 %

Net Earnings $ 1,426 $ 1,130 26.2 % $ 2,754 $ 2,254 22.2 %

Basic earnings per share 1.32 1.04 26.5 % 2.55 2.07 23.1 % Basic weighted average shares 1,084 1,086 1,081 1,087 outstanding

Diluted earnings per share - estimate 1.26 1.00 26.0 % 2.44 1.99 22.8 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 1,130 1,133 1,127 1,134



Average for Quarter

Average for Six Months



June 30 % June 30 % BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change













Total loans $ 261,273 $ 212,258 23.1 % $ 262,025 $ 190,812 37.3 % Total short term investments 28,242 41,211 -31.5 % 19,931 40,061 -50.2 % Total investment securities 96,153 81,496 18.0 % 95,251 77,753 22.5 %

Earning assets 385,668 334,965 15.1 % 377,207 308,626 22.2 %

Total assets 391,571 342,369 14.4 % 383,478 316,082 21.3 %

Noninterest bearing deposits 136,853 122,409 11.8 % 142,334 105,435 35.0 % Interest bearing deposits 211,012 180,558 16.9 % 197,935 171,387 15.5 %

Total deposits 347,865 302,967 14.8 % 340,269 276,822 22.9 %

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 N/M 122 0 N/M

Shareholders' equity $ 40,236 $ 36,611 9.9 % $ 39,713 $ 36,495 8.8 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Average for Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020











Total loans $ 261,273 $ 262,840 $ 239,440 $ 216,454 $ 212,337 Total short term investments 28,242 11,131 23,960 32,176 41,211 Total investment securities 96,153 94,737 93,094 92,272 81,496

Earning assets 385,668 368,708 356,494 340,902 335,044

Total assets 391,571 375,295 363,558 342,058 342,369

Noninterest bearing deposits 136,853 133,541 130,114 117,655 122,409 Interest bearing deposits 211,012 199,047 191,654 189,053 180,558

Total deposits 347,865 332,588 321,768 306,708 302,967

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 244 0 0 0

Shareholders' equity $ 40,236 $ 39,352 $ 38,084 $ 37,602 $ 36,611



Quarter Ended

June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL EARNINGS SUMMARY 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020











Interest income $ 3,806 $ 3,656 $ 3,177 $ 2,949 $ 3,042 Interest expense 144 131 129 158 188 Net Interest Income 3,662 3,525 3,048 2,791 2,854

Service charges on deposits 58 56 61 56 39 Other income 104 91 90 86 79 Total Non Interest Income 162 147 151 142 118

Salaries and benefits expense 1,080 959 977 915 1,037 Occupancy and equipment expense 114 124 119 94 113 Other expense 405 505 362 364 412 Total Non Interest Expense 1,599 1,588 1,458 1,373 1,562

Pretax pre-provision income 2,225 2,084 1,741 1,560 1,410

Gain on sale of securities 0 0 (1 0 0 Gain on sale of foreclosed assets 0 0 0 18 0 Gain on sale of other assets 0 0 0 0 0

Provision for Loan Losses 550 550 315 200 125

Earnings before income taxes 1,675 1,534 1,425 1,378 1,285 Provision for income taxes 249 206 179 162 155

Net Earnings $ 1,426 $ 1,328 $ 1,246 $ 1,216 $ 1,130

Diluted earnings per share $ 1.26 $ 1.18 $ 1.10 $ 1.08 $ 1.00

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Ending Balance June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, HISTORICAL BALANCE SHEET 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020











Total loans $ 249,390 $ 270,619 $ 252,207 $ 228,473 $ 216,848 Total short term investments 31,247 10,941 24,993 16,429 38,648 Total investment securities 100,499 93,615 95,244 90,606 90,658

Total earning assets 381,136 375,175 372,444 335,508 346,154

Allowance for loan losses (4,016 (3,466 (2,915 (2,598 (2,396 ) Premises and equipment 2,218 2,221 2,340 2,400 2,455 Other Assets 10,507 7,645 6,237 6,748 5,673

Total assets 389,845 381,575 378,106 342,058 351,886

Noninterest bearing deposits 149,049 135,920 134,692 114,284 118,933 Interest bearing deposits 196,355 202,205 201,120 186,096 192,159

Total deposits 345,404 338,125 335,812 300,380 311,092

Fed Funds Purchased and Repurchase Agreements 0 0 0 0 0 Other Liabilities 1,539 2,181 1,270 2,029 1,501

Total liabilities 346,943 340,306 337,082 302,409 312,593

Shareholders' Equity Actual 40,957 39,352 38,778 37,463 37,089 Unrealized Gain - AFS 1,945 1,917 2,246 2,186 2,203 Total Equity $ 42,902 $ 41,269 $ 41,024 $ 39,649 $ 39,292



Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, NONPERFORMING ASSETS 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020





Nonaccrual loans $ 297 $ 321 $ 249 $ 266 $ 388 Restructured loans $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Other real estate & foreclosed assets $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 320 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Total nonperforming assets $ 297 $ 321 $ 249 $ 266 $ 708

Accruing loans past due 30-89 days $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 $ 0

Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets 0.12 % 0.12 % 0.10 % 0.12 % 0.33 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ending ALLOWANCE FOR June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, LOAN LOSSES 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020











Balance at beginning of period $ 3,466 $ 2,915 $ 2,598 $ 2,396 $ 2,269 Loans charged off 0 0 0 0 0 Loan recoveries 0 1 2 2 2 Net (charge-offs) recoveries 0 1 2 2 2 Provision for loan losses 550 550 315 200 125 Balance at end of period $ 4,016 $ 3,466 $ 2,915 $ 2,598 $ 2,396 Allowance for loan losses 1.61 % 1.28 % 1.16 % 1.14 % 1.10 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses net of PPP Loans 1.86 % 1.62 % 1.46 % 1.48 % 1.36 % as a percentage of total loans Allowance for loan losses 1352 % 1080 % 1171 % 977 % 338 % as a percentage of nonperforming assets Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % percentage of average loans Provision for loan losses 0.21 % 0.21 % 0.13 % 0.09 % 0.06 % as a percentage of average loans



Quarter Ending June 30, March 31, Dec 31, Sept. 30, June 30, SELECTED RATIOS 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020











Return on average assets (annualized) 1.46 % 1.42 % 1.37 % 1.42 % 1.32 % Return on average equity (annualized) 13.51 % 12.88 % 12.15 % 12.19 % 11.88 %

Return on average equity (excluding unrealized gain on investments) 14.18 % 13.56 % 12.85 % 12.94 % 12.34 % Average shareholders' equity to average assets 10.28 % 10.49 % 10.48 % 10.99 % 10.69 %

Yield on earning assets (tax equivalent) 4.11 % 4.14 % 3.88 % 3.65 % 3.81 %

Effective Cost of Funds 0.14 % 0.15 % 0.28 % 0.19 % 0.22 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.97 % 3.99 % 3.60 % 3.46 % 3.59 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 40.5 % 41.4 % 44.8 % 50.4 % 51.6 %

End of period book value per common share $ 39.47 $ 38.11 $ 37.88 $ 36.61 $ 36.18

End of period book value (excluding unrealized gain on investments) $ 37.68 $ 36.34 $ 35.81 $ 34.59 $ 34.15 End of period common shares outstanding (in 000's) 1,087 1,083 1,083 1,083 1,086

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Quarter Ending June 30,2021 June 30,2020







Tax





Tax Average



Equivalent Average



Equivalent YIELD ANALYSIS Balance Interest Yield Yield Balance Interest Yield Yield Interest Earning Assets: Short term investment $ 27,838 11 0.16 % 0.16 % $ 41,211 13 0.13 % 0.13 % FRB Stock 404 6 6.00 % 6.00 % 395 6 6.00 % 6.00 % Taxable securities 2,198 0 0.00 % 0.00 % 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Tax Free securities 93,955 605 2.58 % 3.26 % 81,101 564 2.78 % 3.52 % Loans 261,273 3,184 4.87 % 4.87 % 212,258 2,459 4.63 % 4.63 %

Total Interest Earning Assets 385,668 3,806 3.95 % 4.11 % 334,965 3,042 3.63 % 3.81 %

TRINITY BANK N.A.

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



June 30

June 30

2021 % 2020 % LOAN PORTFOLIO









Commercial and industrial $ 147,373 59.09 % $ 140,483 64.78 % Real estate: Commercial 61,051 24.48 % 31,017 14.30 % Residential 17,149 6.88 % 23,043 10.63 % Construction and development 23,476 9.41 % 21,875 10.09 % Consumer 341 0.14 % 430 0.20 %

Total loans (gross) 249,390 100.00 % 216,848 100.00 %

Unearned discounts 0 0.00 % 0 0.00 %

Total loans (net) $ 249,390 100.00 % $ 216,848 100.00 %



June 30 June 30 2020 2020 REGULATORY CAPITAL DATA



Tier 1 Capital $ 40,955 $ 37,089 Total Capital (Tier 1 + Tier 2) $ 42,900 $ 39,370 Total Risk-Adjusted Assets $ 236,963 $ 182,279 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio 17.28 % 20.35 % Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio 18.54 % 21.60 % Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.54 % 10.83 %

OTHER DATA Full Time Equivalent Employees (FTE's) 23 23

Stock Price Range (For the Three Months Ended): High $ 75.00 $ 64.98 Low $ 61.31 $ 58.90 Close $ 75.00 $ 60.50

