Marvel Completes 9 Holes at Blackfly, Intersecting Visible Gold Again

Accesswire
03.08.2021   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSXV:MARV)(Frankfurt:O4T1)OTCQB:MARVF); ("Marvel" or the "Company") is pleased to report on its drilling progress on the Blackfly Gold Project in the Atikokan mining camp of northwestern Ontario. Drilling commenced on June 24th with 9 diamond drills completed to date for 1,116.25m. Drilling has concentrated around the historical shaft area with 4 holes drilled at the Blackfly Northeast Zone. Hole BF19-21 encountered a quartz vein with galena and minor chalcopyrite and several specks of VG at 39.3m, hosted within sheared and strongly bleached diorite (Figure 1).

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 1. Specks of visible gold in hole BF21-19 drilled at the Black Fly Northeast Zone. BQTK core of a diameter of 40.7 mm.

Visible gold was also noted in BF21-15 which targeted a newly discovered zone (Mosquito Zone) 100m southwest of the main Black fly Zone. Discovered by mapping and sampling in 2021, VG was noted at a downhole depth of only 8m.

Mr. Karim Rayani, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, "Visible gold is always a very good indicator in drill core when finding it in multiple holes. The geological team reports that holes completed to date all look visually encouraging with quartz-veining, mineralization, alteration and shearing. Our first hole into mineralization discovered during our 2021 sampling and mapping program also reported VG. To date we now have four sub-parallel gold mineralization trends that have been confirmed by drilling."

Drilling to Date

To date 9 diamond drill holes have been completed totaling 1,116.25m (Table 1) (Figure 2). Hole BF21-18A hit a fault and had to be completed as BF21-18B.

Foto: Accesswire

Table 1: Table of 2021 drill hole collar locations, azimuth, dip and lengths at the Blackfly Gold project.

To date 456 samples including QAQC insertions have been submitted to the lab for analyses. Channel and surface samples from the 2021 mapping and sampling are also pending. Hole BF21-20 was drilled at the Blackfly Northeast zone where TerraX Minerals Inc. intersected 10.96 g/t Au over 2.0m in 2011. Hole BF21-20 encountered strong ankerite-silica-pyrite+/-sericite altered diorite with galena in several quartz veins.

Foto: Accesswire

Figure 2. Drill plan location of the 2021 and historical drilling, Blackfly Gold Project.

Marvel's Blackfly Gold Project

The Property is located in the developing Atikokan gold mining camp along and within the Marmion Lake Fault Zone, approximately 13.6 kilometers ("km") southwest along strike of Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.

Wertpapier


