EANS-Tip Announcement AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft / Quarterly report
Tip announcement for financial statements transmitted by euro adhoc with the
aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content
of this announcement.
Interim Report First Quarter 2021/22
The company AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft is
declaring the following financial reports below:
Report Type: Quarterly report
English:
Publication Date: 03.08.2021
Publication Location:
https://ats.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/ATS_Q1_2021_22_en.pdf
Further inquiry note:
AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Gerda Königstorfer, Director Investor Relations
Mobile: +43 676 89555925
Email: g.koenigstorfer@ats.net
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaft
Fabriksgasse 13
A-8700 Leoben
phone: 03842 200-0
FAX:
mail: ir@ats.net
WWW: www.ats.net
ISIN: AT0000969985
indexes: ATX, WBI, ATX GP, VÖNIX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/131976/4985148
OTS: AT & S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik Aktiengesellschaf
t
