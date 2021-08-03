checkAd

Curiosity Stream Now Available at Sam’s Club

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
03.08.2021, 18:30  |  26   |   |   

Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) announced today it is now available for purchase on SamsClub.com.

“Curiosity Stream is delighted to team up with Sam’s Club to deliver our award-winning streaming service to Sam’s Club members,” said Brandon Fong, Senior Vice President of Partnership and Distribution for Curiosity Stream. “We look forward to enriching the Sam’s Club membership experience and becoming a high-quality entertainment resource for members who want to learn more about the world around them.”

With member-only pricing, Sam's Club members can now purchase an HD annual subscription to Curiosity Stream on SamsClub.com and enjoy Curiosity Stream’s more than 3,000 films, shows and series on their favorite nature, science, and history topics as well as technology, adventure, travel, space exploration and more.

Subscribers can watch Curiosity Stream’s most popular and binge-worthy original shows including Doug To The Rescue, about a drone pilot’s mission to save animals stranded after a natural disaster; Engineering The Future, a ground-breaking eco-engineering series exploring the green machines that could revolutionize life as we know it; and Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall, featuring new interviews and never before seen archival footage of the iconic animal behavior expert and environmentalist.

About Curiosity Stream

Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, Curiosity Stream is a leading global factual streaming service and media company. Curiosity Stream’s documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, Curiosity Stream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. Curiosity Stream is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Sony PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV, T-Mobile, Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Com Hem, Tata Sky, MultiChoice, StarHub, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.

CuriosityStream Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Curiosity Stream Now Available at Sam’s Club Curiosity Stream (NASDAQ: CURI) announced today it is now available for purchase on SamsClub.com. “Curiosity Stream is delighted to team up with Sam’s Club to deliver our award-winning streaming service to Sam’s Club members,” said Brandon Fong, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Alibaba Group Announces June Quarter 2021 Results
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in ...
Almonty Commences Trading on the ASX
SQUARE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Square, Inc. - SQ
CytoDyn Receives Clearance from Brazil’s ANVISA to Commence Phase 3 Trial for Severe COVID-19 ...
Sealed Air Announces Conclusion of SEC Investigation
Titel
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2021 Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.08.21500 Euro in der Tasche? 2 extrem günstige Aktien, die jetzt ein Kauf sein könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
29.07.21CuriosityStream Expands Global Footprint with SPIEGEL TV
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.213 Aktien, die sich bis 2025 verdreifachen könnten
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
12.07.21CuriosityStream Now Available on PlayStation4 Console
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21CuriosityStream Celebrates World Chimpanzee Day with July 14th Premiere of Original New Series ‘Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo with Jane Goodall’
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.212 Top-Wachstumsaktien zum sofortigen Kauf
The Motley Fool | Kommentare
07.07.21CuriosityStream To Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten