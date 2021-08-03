checkAd

Applied DNA Awarded The City University of New York (CUNY) COVID-19 Testing Contract

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing and nucleic acid-based technologies, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC, (ADCL) was awarded a competitively-bid COVID-19 testing contract by the City University of New York (CUNY) Board of Trustees to facilitate the University’s reopening in the fall (the “Contract”). The Contract term is 12 months, has a maximum value not to exceed $35.0 million, and contains no minimum weekly testing commitment.

The Contract specifies ADCL’s deployment of safeCircle, its high-throughput, pooled COVID-19 testing program, to provide weekly asymptomatic diagnostic COVID-19 screening of on-campus unvaccinated students, staff, and faculty, and a random sampling of vaccinated individuals across the CUNY school system. ADCL’s solution includes the use of subcontractor CLEARED4’s health verification platform for appointments, sample tracking, and value-add services of campus access management. As prime contractor, ADCL will also provide on-site staffing and sample transport and logistics. CUNY projects weekly testing in the range of 20,000 to 65,000 tests over the period of the Contract. Testing levels are contingent on vaccination rates, the ratio of in-person versus remote attendance, and positivity rates within the CUNY population.

CUNY, the nation’s largest urban public university spanning 25 colleges across New York City’s five boroughs, will offer in-person and hybrid classes for the upcoming semester that will bring together a mixed population of individuals vaccinated and unvaccinated against SARS-CoV-2. For CUNY, the Contract operationalizes the CDC’s ‘Guidance for Institutions of Higher Education’ aimed at disease control and minimizing the risk of exposure in education settings.

Testing under the Contract will commence in early August 2021, and all sample collection sites will be fully operational before the start of the academic year on August 25. Testing will be conducted at ACDL’s CLEP/CLIA-certified laboratory using the Company’s Linea COVID-19 Assay Kit both in a pooled diagnostic screening modality and to perform reflex individual diagnostic testing of samples contained in a positive pool.

“This award reflects execution on our strategy to position safeCircle’s COVID-19 testing offerings in front of high-frequency, high-volume testing opportunities in the marketplace, including those funded by Federal and State monies released since the start of the pandemic that are earmarked to fund States’ reopening strategies. Having spent the last calendar year putting into place the constituent components for a high-throughput clinical laboratory for COVID-19 testing, this award is a significant milestone for the Company’s Diagnostics business,” stated Dr. James A. Hayward, president and CEO of Applied DNA. “Our goal is to help CUNY provide the safest environment for its diverse local and international population in what is possibly one of the largest testing cohorts in the nation.”

