Advantech to Exhibit State-of-the-Art Healthcare Products and Solutions at HIMSS21

Advantech–a global leader of advanced IoT intelligence systems and embedded platforms—today announced its exhibition at the world-class Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) global health conference and exhibition, which will be held at the Venetian-Sands Expo Center, the Caesars Forum Conference Center and the Wynn in Las Vegas from Aug. 9 – 13, 2021.

Each year, this forum attracts top companies and the best and brightest minds in healthcare and IT verticals to learn, collaborate and exchange ideas on the compelling trends, services and products that are available in today’s ever-changing marketplace. Throughout this year’s hybrid in-person and digital conference, Advantech experts will be available to discuss their proprietary Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, patient-focused design solutions, innovative hardware and software computing components and services for the healthcare industry.