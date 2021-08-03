checkAd

Polyphor provides final update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced HER2 negative breast cancer

Polyphor provides final update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced HER2 negative breast cancer

Allschwil, Switzerland, August 3, 2021

Polyphor provides final update on the Phase III FORTRESS study of balixafortide in patients with advanced HER2 negative breast cancer

- Primary endpoint of the study progression free survival (PFS) was not met

- Pre-specified interim analysis of overall survival (OS) showed no statistically significant differences between study groups


Polyphor AG (SIX: POLN) today announced that its global Phase III FORTRESS study, evaluating balixafortide (POL6326) in combination with eribulin for the treatment of patients with HER2 negative, locally recurrent or metastatic breast cancer, did also not meet its primary endpoint. As communicated, the analysis was conducted following the company's decision to initiate the closure of the FORTRESS study.

The FORTRESS study investigates the efficacy and safety of the combination of balixafortide and eribulin versus eribulin monotherapy in patients with HER2 negative metastatic breast cancer with progressive disease after one to four lines of chemotherapy. Progression free survival (PFS) is the key primary endpoint of the study. 432 patients were included in the FORTRESS study, thereof 348 having had at least two lines of prior chemotherapy, a prespecified subgroup of the study.

The study did not meet its primary endpoint of PFS in the overall population (n=432 patients): HR=1.10 (0.85, 1.41); p=0.445; median PFS: 3.5 m (B+E) vs. 4.0 m (E) and also not in the patients with at least 2 prior lines of chemotherapy according to the assessment of the blinded independent review committee (n=348 patients): HR=1.07 (0.81, 1.41); p=0.6158; median PFS: 3.5 m (B+E) vs. 4.0 m (E). Investigator assessment of PFS was consistent with the independent review committee analysis (HR=0.99 for the overall population and HR=1.05 for the > second line population).

